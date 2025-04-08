German Bundeswehr Reserve and U.S. Army Brigade Celebrate 40 Years of Military Cooperation and Friendship

MUNICH, GERMANY— Members of the German Bundeswehr’s RK Grafing-Ebersberg and the U.S. Army’s 66th Military Intelligence Brigade participated in a private tour of the historic Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, demonstrating a strong commitment to remembrance, education, and military partnership. The visit honored the past but also reinforced the strong bond between the two military forces, marking 40 years of collaboration while offering U.S. Soldiers the chance to earn the prestigious Schützenschnur marksmanship badge.



Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) Meyers, a retired German Luftwaffe pilot, led the private tour of the historic Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base, where tragedies unfolded. The tragic events of the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack serve as the site of the ill-fated rescue operation that claimed the lives of eleven Israeli athletes and one German police officer.



The tour provided military personnel with a deep historical insight into the events that unfolded over five decades ago, offering a rare opportunity to stand on the ground where history was made. The retired pilot, who had served at the base during his career, shared personal accounts of his time in the German Luftwaffe while stationed at the Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base.



“As a former pilot stationed here, I have seen firsthand how this base has evolved over the years through the different eras of occupation,” he said. “We must remember the past, honor those who were lost, and continue learning from history to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated.”



The tour concluded with a commemorative moment at a memorial site honoring those who perished in the 1972 attack. U.S. Army Captain Daniella Cournoyer presented retired Lt. Col. Meyers with shoulder patches of the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade and the U.S. flag as a token of appreciation for providing both military forces a unique educational experience.



The visit reinforced the longstanding relationship between the RK Grafing-Ebersberg and the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, which this year marks its 40th anniversary of military cooperation and partnership. Speaking on the occasion, German Bundeswehr Reserve Lt. Col. Thorsten Quendt expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Army for their enduring alliance and support over the years.



“The bond between our forces has only grown stronger with time. As we mark 40 years of collaboration, we honor the dedication, trust, and mutual respect that continue to define our partnership. The U.S. Army’s commitment to our shared security and history is invaluable, and we look forward to many more years of cooperation.”



The following day of the tour, ten U.S. Soldiers from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade had the opportunity to earn the German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge, known as the Schützenschnur. With the training and expertise from the German forces, all ten U.S. Soldiers earned their Schützenschnur in Gold. Captain Cournoyer highlighted the strong partnership between the U.S. Army and the German Bundeswehr.



“Events like these not only showcase our capabilities, they strengthen the bond and cooperation between U.S. Soldiers and German forces. We are truly grateful for the hospitality of Lt. Col. Quendt, Captain Drabinski, and the entire RK Grafing-Ebersberg. It’s a powerful reminder that our alliance is more than strategic; it’s personal.”



The visit to Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base served as a profound reminder of the weight of history and the enduring importance of international military partnerships. Members of the German Bundeswehr Reserve and the U.S. Army not only honored the lives lost during the tragic events of the 1972 Munich Olympics but also reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to unity and cooperation through shared remembrance, mutual respect, and joint training.



Beyond the uniforms and alliances lies a deep-rooted connection built on shared values, trust, and a common goal of preserving peace and security for generations to come.



Visit the Flickr photo album to view the rest of the historic visit and eventful shooting event: https://www.flickr.com/photos/66th-mib/albums/72177720324782932/

