Update 1: U.S. Coast Guard, partners intensify search for missing boater near Guam

On April 14, 2025, The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) keep a lookout for Mr. Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater missing west of Guam on his 14-foot skiff, Lady G, on April 12, 2025, off the west side of Guam. Crews aboard the Oliver Henry, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Knighthawk helicopter, and Guam Fire Rescue and Station Apra Harbor small boats intensified efforts despite dynamic currents. Weather is forecast as east winds at 15 knots, seas 3 to 5 feet, with scattered showers. No watches or warnings are in effect. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato)

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local partners, continues the search on April 14, 2025, for Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, Lady G (GU 325 PU, blue bimini top), remains missing west of Guam.



Mr. Hattori departed Hagåtña Boat Basin at 5:30 a.m. local time on April 12 and was expected back by 4 p.m. the same day.



Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) refined the search area after Mr. Hattori’s cellular provider confirmed his phone’s last connection was via a tower near NCTAMS on Guam’s northwestern coast. This information indicated a fishing area likely to be in the northwest. Responders used the Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS) to reassess probable search zones.



A U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) Knighthawk crew spotted a life ring in the search area, initially thought to be from Lady G. Recovery by a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor revealed it belonged to the tank vessel Morning Ibis, redirecting efforts to focus on the skiff’s probable drift.



Searches through the afternoon and night involved crews aboard a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon fixed-wing aircraft from Commander Task Force 72 (CTF-72) out of Misawa, Japan, an HSC-25 Knighthawk, a visiting squadron HSC-21 Seahawk and the U.S. Coast Guard RB-M. USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) joined the effort after recalling their crew and departing Apra Harbor at 8:28 p.m. local time on April 13.



After consulting family and local fishermen, the JRSC team is adjusting the search to include additional known areas offshore, where Mr. Hattori reportedly fished. Monday’s efforts center off Ritidian Point and Guam’s western side, supported by Guam Fire Rescue, HSC-25, the Poseidon aircraft, the Oliver Henry, and Station Apra Harbor's RB-M assets. JRSC also issued a SafetyNet broadcast advising commercial vessels to watch out for and report any possible sightings.



Cmdr. Patton Epperson, search and rescue mission coordinator, offered, “Our hearts are with Mr. Hattori’s family as we work to find him. The vast ocean and dynamic currents around Guam present challenges, and we are grateful for the steadfast support of Guam Fire Rescue and the U.S. Navy, including their critical aviation assets. We’re covering every probable area with precision and care.”



Forecasted weather includes east winds at 15 knots, seas of 3 to 5 feet, waves of 4 feet, and scattered showers. Anyone with information about Mr. Hattori or his vessel is urged to contact JRSC Guam at 671-355-4826 or 1-877-418-0168.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.