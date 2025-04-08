Photo By Sgt. Randall Whiteman | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Manuel A. Lopezchavez, the meteorological & oceanographic...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Randall Whiteman | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Manuel A. Lopezchavez, the meteorological & oceanographic platoon sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Florida, poses for a photo after receiving the METOC Marine of the Year Award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March. 25, 2025. Enlisted METOC Marines who have excelled in their field are given the METOC Marine of the Year Award in recognition of their achievement and merit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan - U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Manuel Alejandro Lopez Chavez, a native of Miami-Dade, Florida, and the meteorological & oceanographic (METOC) platoon sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, was recently selected as the recipient for the 2024 METOC Marine of the Year award.



The METOC Marine of the Year award is an annual award that recognizes enlisted Marines within the METOC analyst forecaster military occupational specialty who have exhibited significant knowledge and understanding of METOC systems and capability employment in support of Marine Corps operations.



“Getting this award shows everybody that it is doable.” said Lopez Chavez, “Apart from the bragging rights, all the experiences that I have had led me to standing here today filled with pride.”



“It’s a really awesome feeling having one of our own receive this award.” said CWO3 Tomasz Knasiak, the METOC Officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni and a native of Washington. “But it’s his accomplishments that shine, and it’s his effort, his work ethic that really made it possible.”



“He's really set himself apart from both his peers and people that I’ve worked with in the past in positions above his.” said Knasiak, “He’s proved that he is extremely reliable and very intelligent.”



“His level of support extended to the operating forces when he was recognized for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving as the Meteorological Chief for the exercise Luho IV. He has excelled in a multitude of roles including shift supervisor, platoon sergeant, METOC Chief, and training Non-commissioned Officer by continually challenging himself and his Marines wherever possible. His support for METOC services both in garrison and in the operating forces has been exceptional and his accomplishments during the past year are highly deserving of special recognition.” stated Lopez Chavez’s Summary of Action.



Lopez Chavez wanted to prove to his Marines that getting this award was doable. He set the example for his fellow Marines showing them that as long as they put forth the effort in everything they do, they will get results.



