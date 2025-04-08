Community Support Shines at United States Naval Hospital Sigonella’s Walking Blood Bank Donor Pre-screening Event

The Blood Bank team at United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella coordinated a Walking Blood Bank (WBB) donor pre-screening event at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella on April 10th and 11th to bolster its emergency preparedness capabilities. This event marked a resounding success, reflecting the unwavering commitment of the military community and the indispensable support of USNH Sigonella’s mission in its area of responsibility (AOR). This initiative, which plays a crucial role in mission readiness, was met with an overwhelming response from the community. A total of twenty-two active duty and civilian beneficiaries, that included NATO Forces, participated in the event, showcasing the broad engagement and enthusiasm for this critical program.



Lt. Cmdr. Akakpossa Ananou, Blood Bank Supervisor, said this about the WBB mission, “At its core, the WBB program is vital for ensuring emergency preparedness. The WBB program at USNH Sigonella strives to maintain a robust pool of pre-screened donors, ready to be activated in situations where FDA-approved blood products are depleted, and resupply or deglycerolization processes are underway.” The WBB program ensures immediate access to fresh whole blood by mobilizing pre-screened donors that allows for an on-demand supply of fresh whole blood, readily available for emergencies. The WBB program also fosters unity and support that strengthens bonds within the military community and its dependents. Donors take pride in knowing their contributions directly support a mission that saves the lives of their neighbors, loved ones, and fellow service members.



United States Naval Hospital Sigonella is one the Defense Health Agency’s Overseas Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) located on the island of Sicily. It ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.



The success of the WBB donor pre-screening event underscores the power of teamwork and the shared commitment to readiness in support of USNH Sigonella’s primary mission. Ananou expressed gratitude and pride, explaining, “It is not just about donations—it is about building resilience and fostering a collective sense of purpose that ensures our military family is always prepared when it matters most. Thank you to everyone who participated and supported this life-saving initiative. Your commitment and dedication make all the difference!”

