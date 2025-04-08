1st Recon to Support 3d MLR for BK25

Photo By Cpl. Malia Sparks | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Stefan Mueller, a native of Colorado and a reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Malia Sparks | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Stefan Mueller, a native of Colorado and a reconnaissance Marine with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, tests gear prior to conducting dive operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Feb. 24, 2025. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion conducted the training to enhance rapid insertion capabilities in littoral zones as preparation for integrating with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and its subordinate battalions while forward in the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII – Since January 14, a platoon of U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division has been conducting training on Marine Corps Base Hawaii in preparation for integrating with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and its subordinate battalions while forward in the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25.



In February, Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion took part in 3d MLR’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE), a training event that ensures standardization and unit readiness before operational deployments. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, alongside 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, conducted ground reconnaissance and battlespace analysis to inform the commander’s decision-making. During the MCCRE, Reconnaissance Marines executed a multi-day field operation, beginning with an air-insertion via MV-22 Osprey and ultra-light tactical vehicles. During this field exercise, Recon Marines honed their jungle warfare and technical skills as they traversed dense terrain and utilized small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) to gather critical, real-time intelligence that enhances situational awareness in the operating environment. During the MCCRE, the Marines of 1st Recon identified threats, terrain features, and enemy movements, enabling the commander to make swift, informed decisions.



Outside of the MCCRE, 1st Recon conducted multiple training exercises aboard MCBH, to include dive operations, paratrooper operations and aerial insertion training, and live-fire sniper ranges. This summer, 1st Recon will attach to and deploy with 3d MLR to the Philippines for multiple exercises, to include Balikatan 25. The integration of 1st Recon into this deployment will enable Marines to share reconnaissance tactics, techniques, and procedures across 3d MLR, building on the skillcraft and lethality of the individual Marine. 1st Recon’s mission is to conduct ground and amphibious reconnaissance operations to provide the commander with information to enable informed decision-making.



“This deployment marks a significant milestone in navigating new opportunities while maintaining operational readiness for 1st Reconnaissance Battalion,” said Capt. Alexander J. Vandegrift, a platoon commander with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. “Reconnaissance units undergo a rigorous training cycle, beginning with individual skills and progressing to team and platoon level training. Before deploying in support of a unit, reconnaissance platoons are thoroughly evaluated in special insertion and extraction techniques, ground and amphibious reconnaissance, and live fire and maneuver while incorporating complex communication pathways, combat casualty care, demolitions, and sUAS. Reconnaissance units deploy as small teams that are capable of operating behind enemy lines to provide battlespace awareness and shaping actions to accomplish the mission.”



Both 3d MLR and 1st Recon are designed to function with a high degree of autonomy, relying on stealth, speed, signature management, and precise intelligence to shape the battlespace. Reconnaissance Marines bring expertise in operating independently in austere environments, gathering real-time intelligence, and executing specialized insertions – skills that enhance 3d MLR’s expeditionary advanced base operations concept. By training and operating alongside 1st Recon, Marines with 3d MLR sharpen their own ability to adapt and operate in small, dispersed units. This mission-focused adaptability gives 3d MLR the skills needed to succeed in the kind of complex operational environment the formation is designed for.



Col. John G. Lehane, commanding officer of 3d MLR said, “The attachment of 1st Reconnaissance Battalion Marines to the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment provides critical capability to enable the regiment’s ability to disrupt potential adversaries in a contested littoral environment through reconnaissance, counter-reconnaissance, and support to sea denial operations supporting a maritime campaign. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion Marines integrated seamlessly with the Regiment, joining us for our inaugural Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation during which they demonstrated the ability seamlessly integrate with and support adjacent task elements of the MLR – this cooperation between disparate elements is critical to ensuring the 3d MLR is ready when called upon.”



“It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside the most talented, disciplined, and determined Marines and Sailors within the DoD,” said Capt. Vandegrift. “Throughout our deployment in support of 3d MLR, our goal is to strengthen the interoperability between joint and bilateral forces to ensure enhanced operational effectiveness across the USINDOPACOM theater.”



