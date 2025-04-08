Responders actively searching for local man aboard Lady G overdue near Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam —The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with Guam Fire Rescue and the U.S. Navy, is actively searching on April 13, 2025, for Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, Lady G, failed to return to Hagåtña Boat Basin as scheduled.



Hattori departed the marina at 5:30 a.m. local time on April 12 and was expected back by 4 p.m. His vehicle and boat trailer remain at the basin. Hattori’s skiff, registered as GU 325 PU, has a blue bimini top and reportedly carries flares and a flashlight.



Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) were alerted by Guam Fire Rescue personnel and promptly coordinated the response. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor launched and searched waters from Hagåtña Boat Basin to Ritidian Point, checking fishing grounds, fish aggregating device buoys, and a reported sighting near Pati Point, with no sign of Hattori or his vessel.



A U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) Knighthawk crew conducted an aerial search 23 nautical miles offshore, covering a central search area, and plans to launch an additional sortie. Guam Fire Rescue teams are scouring the Ritidian Point area and nearby buoy locations. Another Guam Fire vessel crew launched from Agat Marina and searched Agat to Agana Marina.



The JRSC Guam watch issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert mariners and requested Won Pat International Airport tower personnel to instruct inbound flights to report any small vessels or lights around Guam.



With the search area expanding, the JRSC Guam watch is seeking fixed-wing aircraft support. Current weather conditions include east winds of 10 to 15 knots, seas of 3 to 5 feet, with wave details of east 4 feet at 8 seconds and east 3 feet at 4 seconds. No watches, warnings, or advisories are in effect.



Cmdr. Patton Epperson, the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator for the case, underscored the collaborative effort. “We’re mobilizing every available resource to find Mr. Hattori and bring him home safely. Our long-standing partnership with Guam Fire Rescue strengthened through joint training like the recent NASBLA course, ensures seamless coordination. Together, with the additional support from HSC-25, we’re leveraging decades of shared expertise to cover vast areas efficiently and effectively.”



Anyone with information about Hattori or his vessel is urged to contact JRSC Guam at 671-355-4826 or 1-877-418-0168.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact: CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2025 Date Posted: 04.13.2025 00:28 Story ID: 495197 Location: GU Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN