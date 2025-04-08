Navy Recruits Sworn In at Mariners’ Salute to Armed Forces Night

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Jarchow, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Jarchow, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, administers the oath of enlistment to future service members during a joint-service ceremony at T-Mobile Park. The event was part of the Seattle Mariners’ Salute to Armed Forces Night and included 71 recruits representing the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages 35 recruiting stations across five states, with a mission to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors to strengthen Navy readiness and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee) see less | View Image Page

A formation of 71 future service members from across the Pacific Northwest took a step toward military service Saturday evening, standing on the field at T-Mobile Park during the Seattle Mariners’ Salute to Armed Forces Night to take the oath of enlistment in front of thousands of fans.



Twelve of those individuals were Navy recruits from the greater Seattle area, joining peers from the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard in the joint-service enlistment ceremony, held just before the Mariners faced off against the Texas Rangers.



“These young men and women represent the next link in our Navy’s chain,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Jarchow, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest. “We are driven by history and tradition, and I’m proud these recruits are getting the chance to see how deeply their community and nation supports their decision to serve.”



Among those enlisting Saturday was Dylan Leiphart, a senior at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.



"I wanted to do something good. I like to think that I have only one life, and I might as well do something great with it," said Leiphart, who shared that the night made him feel proud of his community and motivated to serve. "It makes me feel secure in what I chose, and it gives me strength to keep doing what I do and double down on my decisions."



With nearly 50,000 Navy personnel assigned across Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest is the Navy’s third-largest fleet concentration area, following Norfolk and San Diego.



In the past month alone, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest has recruited 147 enlisted and officer candidates across its area of responsibility, which includes 35 recruiting stations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s mission is to find and recruit the next generation of Pacific Northwest warrior Sailors, high-quality candidates who ensure the continued success of America’s Navy by advancing readiness and inspiring leadership in future generations.