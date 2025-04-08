62nd Thresher Memorial Service Held in Kittery, Maine

Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine, (April 12, 2025) - The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans,...... read more read more Photo By James Cleveland | KITTERY, Maine, (April 12, 2025) - The Thresher Base United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. hosted the 62nd USS Thresher Memorial Service at R. W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine April 12. Pictured laying the wreath is the family of Quartermaster 1st Class Julius F. Marullo, Jr., who was lost on USS Thresher. Commander, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Capt. Michael Oberdorf provided introductory remarks, and Commanding Officer Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement Capt. Joe Meier, was the keynote speaker. The service also included remarks from Michael Bracey, son of George Bracey, a Steward 3rd Class who was lost on Thresher on April 10, 1963. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland) see less | View Image Page

Thresher Base, United States Submarine Veterans, Inc (USSVI), in partnership with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, hosted the 62nd Thresher Memorial Service at Robert W. Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine, April 12.



Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf provided introductory remarks. “It’s the third year that I’ve had the honor of providing remarks as the 87th Shipyard Commander of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and I am humbled by your outpouring support towards one another and the fond remembrance of your loved ones for more than six decades. It’s truly amazing and heartwarming to see,” said Oberdorf. “It’s been my privilege as Shipyard Commander to work alongside the finest Sailors, engineers, and skilled craftspeople in this nation. I can assure you that by their hard work and dedication, your loved ones did not die in vain.”



The aftermath of the Thresher loss led the Navy to implement extensive changes in design, procedure, operations, and processes. The Thresher would become synonymous with a new approach to submarine safety through the creation of the Submarine Safety Program, known as SUBSAFE.



Capt. Joe Meier, the Commanding Officer of the Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement program (SUBMEPP), served as the keynote speaker.



Addressing the crowd of Thresher families, friends, and ceremony guests, Meier shared how the memories of those they’ve lost have fueled the current and future success of submarine safety. “We can not forget what happened,” said Meier. “As the Commanding Officer of SUBMEPP, my job is to ensure the Navy’s submarines remain safe and reliable via a cost-effective lifecycle maintenance plan - the right maintenance at the right time. One of the keys to success in that endeavor is having a strong SUBSAFE culture.”



The SUBSAFE program and the era of safety that followed its development, is the legacy of those lost on Thresher. It is due to the dedication and expertise of those involved that the program has successfully kept the Nation’s submarine force safe from a similar event for more than 60 years. And though the first-hand accounts of the Thresher loss are dwindling after six decades, it is today’s submarine community and the descendants of those lost that are keeping their memory alive.



Representing the Thresher families in offering remarks was Michael Bracey, son of Steward 3rd Class George Bracey who was among the 96 enlisted Sailors to perish on Thresher.



Bracey, who was merely four years old at the time of the tragedy, shared photos from his father’s life, offering ceremony guests a look into a life cut short by the unthinkable. Despite being so young when his father passed, Bracey became emotional as he spoke of moments he was most affected by his death. “I never got to know him,” said Bracey.



The service was concluded with the family of lost Quartermaster 1st Class Julius Francis Marullo Jr., casting a wreath along the water’s edge.



The SUBSAFE Program will continue to be an integral part of the submarine community to guard against complacency and rigidly uphold the highest standards of design, operation, and training lest we be reminded by the power of the sea and the loss of irreplaceable loved ones.



USS Thresher (SSN 593) - We will never forget.