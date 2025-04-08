USS Albany Sailor Receives Navy and Marine Corps Medal

NORFOLK (Apr. 11, 2025) – “Just jump!” a woman shouted. “Oh God. Jump!”

A crowd gathered below an apartment window where smoke poured out and flames threatened to consume the building. A woman and her adult son were trapped. Just then, a Sailor in uniform arrived and called out for help. He asked bystanders to lift him up to a ledge. From there, he was able to reach the window, pull both occupants to safety, and guide them down to safety. The video of his actions quickly went viral across social media platforms.



Electronics Technician (nuclear) 1st Class Gabriel Journey, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753), was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal by Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, during the 125th Submarine Birthday Ball at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on April 11.



"Petty Officer Journey makes the Submarine Force proud. He kept his wits about him, then was calm in the middle of chaos by flagging down a police officer to get help. When he recognized the urgency of the situation he acted boldly to take charge and put his own life on the line to save two others,” said Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, Commander, Submarine Force. “In the Navy and Submarine Force we constantly strive to build warfighters ready for combat. Petty Officer Journey truly exemplified the exact warfighting spirit we want through his selfless service, quick thinking, and a willingness to act in the face of danger.”



The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism. It is presented to those who, at great personal risk, display extraordinary heroism in saving or attempting to save a life.

In attendance for the events was Journey’s father and grandfather, a Submariner and influence, his spouse and Ms. Cynthia Booker, the woman he rescued.



“My son and I were up there trying to figure a way out,” said Booker. “I looked out the window where a bunch of guys were telling me to jump, but they didn’t look prepared to catch me. Then Journey scaled up the damn building. I still don’t know how he got up there, but he looked at me and said ‘I got you’ and all my fears were gone.”



“Receiving this award has been very humbling,” said Journey. “Sharing the experience with my grandfather and submariner, Tom and Ms. Cynthia Booker has been extremely rewarding. It’s given me the opportunity to thank them for molding me as an individual. I told Ms. Booker I felt bad because this award wouldn’t have been possible without her suffering, but she told me ‘I’m not suffering, God chose to spare my life through you’ Hearing that made me thankful. Thankful that I was there in the right place at the right time, with the right skillset to help.”



Journey was driving when he noticed thick smoke nearby. He wasn’t a resident of the apartment complex, but instinctively he pulled over to investigate and found a chaotic scene. Nearly a dozen people were gathered, but no one had called 911. Time was running out.



“There was a woman in the parking lot who said her apartment was on fire. She’d made sure everyone was out of her unit,” Journey explained. “I flagged down a passing police officer, and we returned to the building where two individuals were trapped in an upstairs unit. I knew we didn’t have time to wait. I asked some of the other gentlemen if they could hoist me up to the ledge so I could reach them.”



With assistance from the bystanders, Journey climbed to the ledge and pulled the woman and her son out through the window, leading them to safety just minutes before the fire consumed the upper level.



The video telling the story was played for everyone in attendance at the ball, the only sound in the room. A few moments passed at the end of the video before the room erupted in raucous applause, cheers reverberating off the walls.



“Seeing how supportive everyone within the submarine community has been has really opened my eyes to just how tight-knit we are,” said Journey. “We train to take care of each other, but that bleeds beyond the job. Our mentality has to be to put others first, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do that for someone- to be able to use my skills to aid someone truly in need.”



In recognition of his heroism, Journey was previously honored by the City of Norfolk with the Life Saving Award and a Letter of Commendation from the Mayor.



His latest recognition—the Navy and Marine Corps Medal—was presented in front of Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, and 1,500 fellow submariners. The ceremony took place as part of a celebration marking 125 years of submarine service and the Navy’s 250th anniversary.



Unfortunately, Booker’s son passed away from cancer, unrelated to the fire, earlier this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.12.2025 16:25 Story ID: 495191 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 125 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Albany Sailor Receives Navy and Marine Corps Medal, by CPO Alora Ravenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.