USACE surpasses four million cubic yards of debris removed in Western North Carolina

Photo By Michael Davis | Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River to restore navigability in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, April 2, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in support of the Hurricane Helene disaster response, has surpassed a major milestone — the removal of more than four million cubic yards of debris across Western North Carolina. This work is part of a larger mission contracted to clear an estimated 6.1 million cubic yards of debris from waterways, public rights of way, and eligible private properties across multiple impacted counties.

To date, approximately 70% of the total mission has been completed.



“This milestone is a reflection of the dedication, coordination, and hard work of our team and partners on the ground,” said Ryan Weaver, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waterway debris mission manager. “Every cubic yard of debris removed helps a community get one step closer to recovery. We’re proud to support the people of Western North Carolina and will continue pushing forward until the job is done.”



USACE’s debris removal operations fall into three main categories:



• Waterway Debris Removal

This includes clearing vegetative and structural debris from rivers, streams, and creeks to restore natural flow and reduce the risk of future flooding. So far, 2.3 million cubic yards of waterway debris have been removed from an estimated total of 4.15 million cubic yards. Out of 3,936 identified sites, 713 have been completely cleared, with work continuing at hundreds more.



• Right of Way (ROW) Debris Removal

ROW operations focus on clearing debris from roadsides and public access routes to restore safe transportation and utility access. The final pass of the ROW debris removal occurred on April 1st. This portion of the debris removal mission is now complete with over nearly two million cubic yards of ROW debris removed.



• Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR)

In coordination with local and state partners, USACE is also assisting with debris removal from eligible private properties where homeowners have submitted right-of-entry forms. So far, approximately 3,500 parcel packets have been received, and 1,653 have been processed with debris removal completed.



All debris is handled in accordance with environmental and public health regulations. For example, while vegetative debris is mulched, that material is typically disposed of rather than reused due to possible contamination from floodwaters — which may contain hazardous substances.



While these numbers represent the status as of today, debris removal operations continue every day, and the mission remains dynamic. New requests or FEMA mission assignments could expand the scope or adjust the total volume of debris to be removed.



USACE remains committed to supporting Western North Carolina’s recovery through safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible debris removal efforts in close coordination with federal, state, tribal, and local partners.



