A Legacy Defined: Sergeant Major Beth Kissee

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA — On April 5, 2025, the 304th Sustainment Brigade conducted a change of responsibility and retirement ceremony on the parade field at March Air Reserve Base to honor Command Sgt. Maj. Beth Kissee for more than 30 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army and to welcome Carol Cornejo as the new brigade command sergeant major.



During the ceremony, Kissee was awarded the Legion of Merit and received a farewell gift from her command. She was also presented with a folded U.S. flag from a grateful county, symbolizing the deep appreciation for her service. Her wife, Beth Kissee, was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her unwavering support throughout Kissee’s career.



In the traditional passing of the colors, Kissee formally passed the brigade colors to Carol Cornejo, signifying the transfer of responsibility and leadership within the brigade. This historic moment symbolized the continuity of the brigade’s mission and values, transitioning from one era of leadership to the next.



Col. James Osowski, commander of the 304th Sustainment Brigade, commented on Kissee’s legacy:



"Big things come in small packages. Command Sgt. Maj. Kissee was 1,000 pounds of dynamite in a small frame, and her impact on this brigade and the Army Reserve is immeasurable."

Kissee then took to the podium and addressed the gathered audience:



"Serving with the best men and women in the Army has been my greatest honor. What I loved most was being with Soldiers—wherever they went and whatever they did, the commander and I were always there, doing alongside them. I hope I’ve made a lasting impact on them, as they’ve made on me. To my wife, Beth—thank you for being my rock and supporting me through this journey."



After Kissee’s remarks, Cornejo stepped up to the podium to deliver her message:



"Taking on this role is an incredible honor. I am deeply grateful to follow in the footsteps of my predecessor, whose leadership has shaped this brigade. I am committed to building on the foundation she has laid, ensuring we continue to support our Soldiers and uphold the highest standards of service in the 304th Sustainment Brigade."



The ceremony concluded with Cornejo standing before the formation, symbolizing the official transition of leadership and her assumption of responsibility as the brigade’s new command sergeant major.



Later that evening, a no-host social was held to celebrate Kissee’s successful retirement and to honor Cornejo as she assumed responsibility. The event allowed friends, family, and colleagues to reflect on Kissee’s legacy and extend their best wishes to Cornejo as she leads the brigade into its next chapter.



Kissee’s distinguished career of leadership, mentorship, and service has left a lasting legacy within the 304th Sustainment Brigade and the Army Reserve.



As her service comes to a close, it is clear that Command Sgt. Maj. Beth Kissee’s legacy has been defined by her unwavering commitment to the Army and its Soldiers.



Kissee concluded her remarks by saying:



"Leadership isn’t about position; it’s about people. I’ve always strived to lead by that principle, and it’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve beside so many exceptional individuals."



Bridge the gap, sustain the force.