Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Changes Command aboard USS Montana

Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 11. Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, from Convoy, Ohio, relieved Rear Adm. Rick Seif, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and assumed duties as the 45th commander of SUBPAC.



Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as guest speaker and presiding officer for the ceremony stating, "Under Adm. Seif’s leadership, SUBPAC has spent the last two years growing its combat capacity and capabilities. It has grown more lethal across its various mission sets of anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, precision land strike, mine warfare, and special operations; and as we gather today, SUBPAC's attack submarines, ballistic missile submarines, and submarine tenders are deployed far and wide to defend our homeland and our way of life."



During his remarks, Seif thanked Koehler for his leadership, guidance, and clear commander's intent during his tenure as SUBPAC commander. "At SUBPAC, we strive every day to ensure our force is manned, trained, and equipped to operate at sea, anywhere we are needed," said Seif. "From day one, I’ve charged this undersea combat force with executing your fleet orders to best posture each of our submarines, undersea platforms, and our people to deter through readiness, and to be ready to fight and win decisively, if called upon."



Through Seif’s time in command, the Pacific Submarine Force saw increased integration of information warfare into the Submarine Force, while increasing the force’s combat readiness and operational tempo. SUBPAC commands achieved innovations in mine warfare and introduced additive manufacturing or "3D printing" into submarine tenders and maintenance facilities.



Seif spearhead U.S. Navy's progress under the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) trilateral security agreement, integrating over 120 Royal Australian Navy Sailors into the U.S. Navy Submarine Force and laying the groundwork for nuclear-powered submarine maintenance in Australia. In addition, SUBPAC developed new agreements with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Navy submarine forces to improve interoperability.



The SUBPAC change of command ceremony took place on the 125th birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force. On April 11, 1900, the U.S. Navy formally entered the undersea domain by commissioning USS Holland (SS-1), an electric-powered, torpedo-equipped submarine that marked a revolution in naval warfare.



"This is a noteworthy day for our Submarine Force, as today we celebrate 125 years of undersea dominance, lethality, and warfighting readiness," said Seif. "America is a maritime nation, and we depend on free and secure trade at sea to ensure our national security. This Submarine Force—our nation’s undersea arsenal—more than ever, is a key component of our Navy and our joint force, to deter aggression and protect the U.S. and our allies and partners anywhere, at any time."



Cavanaugh most recently commanded Submarine Group 7, Task Force 54, and Task Force 74 in Yokosuka, Japan. During his remarks, he thanked Seif for his legacy of success as commander, and he communicated his priorities to the SUBPAC teammates present at the ceremony. "To the men and women of SUBPAC—and by that I mean active duty, Reserve, retired, civilian, and all the supporting organizations represented here—it is a profound honor to join your team today," said Cavanaugh. "I will maintain an unwavering focus on warfighting readiness. That is what we deliver for the nation, and by extension for our allies and partners. And it is what deters our would-be adversaries every day."



The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



