62d APS readies fire truck for airlift, supporting swift humanitarian aid

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Aerial Port Squadron, 446th APS and 709th Airlift Squadron from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, load a fire truck onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2025.



A donated fire truck arrived at JBLM via flatbed truck to be shipped to Guatemala in support of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program.



Upon arrival, it was first received and processed by the 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, then transferred to the 62d Aerial Port Squadron for load planning and air shipment. The 62nd APS led the team in loading the vehicle onto a C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.



The Denton Program is managed by U.S. Transportation Command and allows U.S.-based donors to send humanitarian aid at little or no cost using available space on U.S. military aircraft.



The air shipment demonstrates how Team McChord executes today’s global airlift mission by enabling rapid support to humanitarian efforts.

Date Taken: 04.08.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US