Lt. Gen. Schiess discusses critical role of CIC, JCO commercial capabilities at 40th Space Symposium

Photo By Bridget Bonnette | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Buck, left, speaks with U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, right, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, during a one-on-one discussion at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 9, 2025. Schiess highlighted the importance of commercial partnerships in space operations. (Courtesy photo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During the Space Foundation’s 40th Space Symposium, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces – Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, participated in a one-on-one discussion with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Buck, April 9, 2025, and highlighted the importance of commercial partnerships in space operations.



S4S oversees two different commercial operations entities, the Commercial Integration Cell (CIC) located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., as well as the Joint Commercial Operations (JCO) cell, here.



Schiess illustrated the importance of these partnerships with a real-world example of a recent satellite breakup when a commercial SATCOM provider, and member of the Commercial Integration Cell (CIC), quickly communicated with S4S about emerging problems.



Schiess explained, “Our first indication was because that company, a member of the Commercial Integration Cell, called the ops floor and said, ‘Hey, we're starting to have problems with our satellite.’”



This proactive notification was the first indication of a potential issue, highlighting the value of the CIC's direct communication line with the Combined Space Operations Center. Schiess then emphasized S4S’s commitment to ensuring the safety of other space vehicles and maintaining transparent public communication.



“We're trying to make sure for safety of flight for other vehicles that are out there, and make sure that we're informing the public, being frank and open with them on things like that happen[ing],” said Schiess.



The JCO also provided additional confirmation. Schiess said, “While we started to do what we normally do with our Space Surveillance Network… we also got indications from the JCO, non-classified information that showed that we had a breakup.”



This combined approach, leveraging commercial data from both the CIC and JCO, allowed S4S to drastically reduce indications and warning timelines for our Allies and partners in space. Schiess stated, “We were able to take what normally takes 24 to 48 hours to…within about six to eight hours.”



As space becomes increasingly critical to global communications, navigation, and military operations, these commercial partnerships represent a key asymmetric advantage for the United States, and its Allies and Partners, with both the CIC and JCO playing crucial roles.



“A big shout out to all the commercial companies that help us in the space domain, aware of the space domain awareness arena, because we need that information on a daily basis,” said Schiess.



The future of space defense is collaborative, with commercial integration serving as the key to maintaining space superiority in an increasingly contested domain.