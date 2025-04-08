NTAG New England conducts change of command ceremony

BOSTON — (April 11, 2025) Cmdr. Calvin Beads III relieved Cmdr. Forrest “Tres” James III as the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during a change of command ceremony at Faneuil Hall, Boston, April 11, 2025.

Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael “Cowboy” Rutledge was the guest speaker and spoke of the significance of the ceremony and service.

“The highest calling a society can ask is for someone to serve their nation,” said Rutledge. “In any capacity — whether it’s four or forty years— it truly remains the greatest honor a citizen can bestow on the nation which allows us to maintain such a great way of life. Ensuring positive public relations and staffing — the Navy — with those who possess both the aptitude and the servant mindset to share with one of the most challenging missions within the Naval service. Mission success relies greatly on this command's leadership and Sailors commitment to excellence.”

James was responsible for the welfare, training and operations of over 200 military and civilian employees across New England and eastern New York earning the Meritorious Service Medal for his superb performance in the execution of his duties. James spoke of what makes recruiting duty so unique.

“You're the ones that are out in the civilian populations getting the next generation to serve,” said James. ”You're the ones in the arena and that is why I am so proud to have served with you these last few years.”

The ceremony marked the end of James’ tour as the executive officer and commanding officer, from September 2022 to April 2025.

“Being your commanding officer here at NTAG New England has been the honor of my career,” said James. “I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the professionals that are here in this room.”

Upon assuming command, Beads expressed his three key priorities as the commanding officer. These priorities included developing Sailors’ personal and professional growth, job knowledge and the importance of teamwork to accomplish goals.

“We’ll have a ‘one team, one fight’ ethos. We are all part of NTAG New England and we are all patriots” said Beads. “ I expect each of you to work together as a team to accomplish our mission. Identify and eliminate barriers where they exist and treat everyone — Sailors, civilians, applicants, Future Sailors and their families — with dignity and respect.”

NTAG New England serves Navy Recruiting Command’s mission in the New England area encompassing the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the eastern half of New York.

