Joint Base San Antonio Sailor recognized for lifesaving actions

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Seaman Recruit Jacob Hernandez was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on April 7, 2025, for his actions that potentially saved someone’s life.



Hernandez, a Hospital Corpsman Basic (HCB) “A” School student at the Navy Medicine Training Support Command (NMTSC), was at a local shooting range during his day off when another customer collapsed. Without hesitation, Hernandez sprang into action, putting to use the medical training he had learned at the school.



“It was my turn to shoot and as I was getting ready, I saw a young woman pass out and hit her head,” said Hernandez. “Her boyfriend picked her up, but she looked very disoriented and couldn't stand on her own, so I immediately rushed over and advised him that it was not safe for her to stand, and therefore we sat her down.”



Almost immediately after, the young woman began having seizure-like convulsions and violently hitting her back against the metal chair, so to avoid possible fractures to a vertebra they lowered her to the ground, Hernandez added.



At that moment an employee at the shooting range came over to help.



“I recall Mr. Hernandez asking me to help by stabilizing her head as he began basic medical care,” said Chris Sainz. “He looked to see if her airways were open and checked around her head and neck looking for any bleeding or swelling. Then suddenly, she stopped breathing and responding to audio and physical stimuli.”



Hernandez said he then began chest compressions and at the 28th compression she regained consciousness - two compressions before mouth to mouth.



“She regained consciousness and her eyes rolled back from the back of her head,” Hernandez said. “She then started to move a little, but I asked her to continue to stay laying down so that I could check for PEARL, a procedure I learned to see if the pupils are equally round and reactive to light.”



Hernandez also checked inside the ears and the nose for any cerebral spinal fluid or blood as a result from hitting her head.



“Shortly after she regained consciousness the EMS arrived and took over the situation, after a warm handoff and debriefing from Mr. Hernandez,” said Sainz. “The individual did end up going to the hospital, but we kept in contact and I’m glad to say she is doing well.”



And it’s all thanks to Mr. Hernandez, he added.



Hernandez headed back to the barracks that afternoon and continued with his courses at HCB “A” School without saying a word to anyone.



“Hernandez is a very humble person,” said Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Ashley Gonzales, an instructor at the school. “We never heard of what happened until we received a letter from Mr. Sainz detailing his actions that day.”



Sainz, a Marine Veteran, makes it a habit to always greet servicemembers when they come into his establishment, so he knew that Hernandez was a student at the HCB school at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and reached out.



“I’m a Marine and I served beside Corpsmen all throughout my career and I’m familiar with their willingness to step up to do what was needed,” said Sainz. “So, I was hoping Hernandez could be recognized for his steadfast courage to the mission as a Corpsman.”



Corpsmen are medical professionals within the Navy who provide medical care to Sailors and their families, both on ships and at various land-based facilities. They also serve as battlefield medics for Marine Corps units - and they begin their training and career here in San Antonio at NMTSC.



“At the Hospital Corpsman Basic ‘A’ School, we equip our students with the essential skills to identify and treat health issues and life-threatening injuries,” said Gonzales. “Our experienced instructors share their knowledge and expertise to prepare students for real-world scenarios.”



Upon graduation, Corpsmen may be stationed with Marines, Sailors, retirees or dependents, but the training they receive here stays with them, enabling them to respond effectively in any situation, Gonzales added.



Hernandez is one of the approximately 4300 Navy Corpsmen that the HCB “A” School has the ability to graduate each year.



“The HCB program is the largest ‘A’ School in the Navy, supplying the Fleet with newly graduated corpsmen who are well trained and ready to support joint operations around the globe,” said Capt. Richard Lawrence, commander of NMTSC. “Hernandez’ actions speak not only to the quality instruction our courses offer, but to the experience the instructors bring to the table and pass on to these new Sailors as they begin their journey.”



Hernandez, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, looks forward to graduating HCB “A” School in a few months and begin his Navy career.



“I knew I would learn new skills and grow as an individual in the Navy and this experience is proof of that,” said Hernandez. “I'm thankful to my instructors for teaching me how to save someone’s life. I am excited to learn more and to be able to serve the Sailors and Marines that I’ll be stationed with.”



For more information on Hospital Corpsman Basic “A” School or any of the other programs at the Navy Medicine Training Support Command, please visit https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Training-Support-Command/