Soldiers Train to Win: 1st Cavalry Division Hosts Live-Fire and Media Day

Photo By Eric Franklin | An M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tank assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, fires a 120mm round during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, April 10, 2025. The training reinforced III Armored Corps' focus on lethality, readiness and leader development. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs.)

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conducted day and night live-fire training with the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank April 10 to enhance unit lethality, build leader development and maintain combat readiness.



The training featured the Army’s most modern main battle tank on one of Fort Cavazos’ premier ranges. Crews were tested on fueling, maneuvering, target engagement and maintaining mission tempo over a full 24-hour cycle.



The event also served as a media day, offering members of the press and public a rare, front-row look at how combat-ready formations like 1-9 Cav. Regt. prepare to win as part of the Army’s largest armored force.



“Our number one goal is lethality,” said Lt. Col. David C. Smith, 1-9 Cav. Regt. commander. “We come out here with training objectives and a standard that has to be met — and we’ll stay out here until that training objective is met.”



But for Smith, the purpose of training like this extends beyond marksmanship and maneuver. He said exercises like these go far beyond gunnery skills — they serve as a proving ground for leadership. Transforming soldiers into capable leaders, he emphasized, doesn’t happen overnight. It takes pressure, repetition and deliberate feedback.



“They come to us with the desire to serve and do great things,” Smith said. “We owe them experiences like this — where we challenge them with complexity, prepare them through repetition and give them feedback to build confident leaders.”



Even with long hours, limited sleep and the physical demands of armored warfare, Smith said the unit stays focused because they know the mission — and they trust one another.



“Fatigue is inevitable when operating in extreme conditions,” he said. “But when morale gets tested, it’s about communicating why. You’ve got good people around you. You’ve got leaders who are genuine and care. That’s how we motivate formations to keep doing the job.”



That sense of focus and cohesion didn’t go unnoticed by visitors on the range. Members of the local media were invited to observe the training, including PJ Heussner, a FOX 44 reporter in Waco, Texas. Seeing the intensity up close, PJ said, brought a new understanding of the Soldiers’ everyday reality.



“Honestly, the coolest part was seeing the rawness of everything,” Heussner said. “Getting a chance to put yourself in their shoes — that’s what hit me. This is their job, every single day.”



The images may have been striking, but for PJ and others covering the event, the experience wasn’t just about capturing powerful visuals — it offered real perspective.



“These people are putting their lives on the line to protect us,” she added. “It kind of makes you feel safe.”



That connection between the public and the profession of arms is exactly what III Armored Corps aims to strengthen. By opening its ranges and inviting the press behind the scenes, leaders hope to build understanding — not just of what Soldiers do, but why it matters.



Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, III Armored Corps public affairs officer, said the intent behind media engagements like this is simple: to highlight the discipline, professionalism and transparency of today’s Army.



“Bringing media out builds trust,” Sztalkoper said. “It shows the public their Army is trained, sharp and proud to serve.”



Headquartered at Fort Cavazos, III Armored Corps commands more than 90,000 Soldiers and represents approximately 42% of the Army’s total combat power.