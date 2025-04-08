First Team Trooper Runs In Boston Marathon

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - As the early morning fog settles throughout the quiet streets of Boston, runners from all across the world stand shoulder to shoulder crowded at the starting line, eagerly waiting. One man in particular, standing among the massive crowd, smiles at his wife next to him. Months of training, back home in Fort Cavazos, has prepared him for the grueling 26 miles ahead of him.

“When I was deployed in Poland, my wife, Alyssa, asked me if I wanted to apply to run on Team USO at the Boston Marathon with her,” said Capt. Josh Hill, commander of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “I thought it would be a unique opportunity and allow us to focus on something besides the deployment and the hardship of being away from each other.”

Growing up and playing sports that didn’t involve long distance running, Hill never believed he’d be able to run in a marathon, but the support of his wife and representing the U.S. Army minimized those nerves, allowing himself to stay determined in his training.

“It is an honor to be afforded the opportunity to run one of the biggest marathons in the world and represent the USO and the Army,” said Hill. “It has really motivated me to accomplish this and there’s no better way to do that than with my wife.”

Knowing he had the support of both his wife and the Army at his side, Hill worked through the challenges of training for a marathon while also serving as a company commander in the First Team.

“The biggest adjustment was the transition from running in the cold and on trails in Poland to running on hot roads in the Texas climate,” said Hill. “Another major factor of my training, since my wife and I have 4 kids, balancing our schedules so we can stay on track has been key to our progression.”

Hill and his wife have been running together since they were fifteen years old. Running had been something they’ve done as a means of connecting with each other.

“Running side by side with my husband is incredibly meaningful. Throughout his military career we have often had to divide and conquer- splitting up tasks, parenting duties, and even our training. We’d tag team runs at the park, trading off kid duty so the other could get a workout in. That’s just been our rhythm,” said Alyssa Hill. “So, to be able to do something this big together means the world to us. We are so excited to share this experience and cross that finish line side by side. “

The Boston Marathon is infamous for its challenging hilly course. The Newton hills, which culminate in the infamous Heartbreak Hill near Boston College. Located in the final miles, this hill is a significant psychological and physical hurdle for competing runners.

Only a small percentage of marathon finishers across the United States meet the qualifying times in the Boston Marathon, making it a significant achievement. So, training prior to the marathon is one of the most important things someone must do in order to perform successfully in Boston.

“So far, I have been able to utilize our Physical Training sessions in the mornings with my platoons to focus on training,” said Hill. “My training plan has been focusing on gradually adding time and distance weekly, peaking about 3 weeks from the race. The training also included some speed and strength work as well. I have been working to implement my training with the PT that my platoons have been doing since returning from Poland.”

Hill and his wife have been running six days a week with shorter runs on Monday through Friday and their longer runs on the weekend, averaging 35 to 50 miles a week..

Hill describes that with the right preparation and mindset, it enables the opportunity to adjust throughout execution. Whether it’s during operation planning or training, the more repetitions and planning conducted, it creates more opportunities for success.

“Marathon Racing is similar in the fact that the more training you do with different gear, weather conditions, and different routes; it prepares your body for whatever may happen during race day.”

The Boston Marathon is held on Patriot’s Day to commemorate the start of the Revolutionary War, which was first observed on April 19th to honor the Battles of Lexington and Concord, but was later changed to the third Monday in April, the race has continued to be held on that date.

Because Hill and his wife are representing Team USO for the race, they will be running also in conjunction with the U.S. Army.

The USO offers a variety of services including entertainment, social facilities, and resources designed to connect service members with their families, home, and country. They operate both stateside and overseas, providing a range of programs and activities to support active duty, reserve, and guard service members.

“Alyssa and I are running on Team USO. As members of the Team, we had a goal of raising $20,000 for the USO, which we have now surpassed,” said Hill. “The USO has done a lot for our family, friends and Soldiers throughout both deployments and life in garrison. This has been a great opportunity to share the word and give back to a great organization.”

The air is tense now at the Hopkinton Town Common as the gunshot fires, signifying the start of the race. When Hill and his wife exchange another glance as they run through the starting line, the eyes of Boston watch them exhibit months of training with the support of the U.S. Army.

