LAMAT 25 Team Restores Sight, Builds Readiness in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — One U.S. Air Force and two U.S. Army ophthalmologists worked alongside Guyanese medical professionals to provide surgical eye care, exchange knowledge and strengthen partnerships at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Guyana, from March 31 to April 11, 2025.



This collaborative effort is part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission. LAMAT brings U.S. military health experts to partner nations to enhance skills for both teams, improving each other's capability to respond to complex medical challenges and emergencies in the future.



In Guyana, Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple is the country’s sole vitreoretinal surgeon. Vitreoretinal diseases are conditions that affect structures in the eye called the vitreous and the retina. Dr. Bobb-Semple faces a significant backlog of patients, some waiting over a year for urgent procedures. The United States and Guyana have established a collaborative approach, focusing on knowledge exchange rather than simply performing surgeries.



“My guiding principle is to foster lasting professional relationships and empower local providers,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Hobbs, 59th Medical Wing vitreoretinal surgeon. “If I were to perform all the surgeries, the backlog would quickly return. By working alongside Dr. Bobb-Semple and her team, we aim to build sustainable capacity, enabling them to independently manage complex cases, investing in the future of ophthalmic care in Guyana.”



During the mission, the U.S. military ophthalmologists and Bobb-Semple performed a range of eye surgeries including cataract removals, corrective surgeries for refractive vision issues, glaucoma surgeries, and tending to surgical complications.



Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed procedures and the leading cause of curable blindness. Cataract cases in Guyana are especially challenging because patients often seek treatment only after the condition has significantly progressed, sometimes resulting in near-total blindness.



U.S. Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Nagle, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron superintendent of health services, provided support to the ophthalmology team by managing equipment setup, assisting the sterilization process, helping with laser procedures, and compiling daily data for timely report submission.



“I am in awe with how welcoming the local team has been,” said Nagle. “I feel very blessed to have been able to work alongside such a dedicated and skilled team who never slowed down despite consecutive 14-hour days. The synergy demonstrated by the local personnel is truly special, and I am very proud of the difference this team has made to the quality of life for so many members of the public during this mission.”



The mission provides much-needed support to Guyanese medical facilities that are often overwhelmed with patient demand. With limited access to advanced medical equipment and specialist care, many patients in Guyana have long waiting periods. The LAMAT mission aims to ease this burden, offering free services to those who otherwise might not have access to them.



“I am reminded daily how much is usually taken for granted in the automated blessings of life, and will be going home with a newfound respect and sense of gratitude for the ability to physically see my family and friends or the environment around me,” said Nagle.



For U.S. medical teams, the mission also offers invaluable experience in an international setting. The military ophthalmologists have learned from the Guyanese team’s surgical approach and ability to adapt to a resource-constrained environment.



“Working with donated equipment and materials has forced us to be incredibly creative in finding solutions,” said Hobbs. “This experience has broadened my perspective and enhanced my problem-solving skills, teaching me to be more flexible and resourceful in the operating room.”



During their time in Guyana the ophthalmologists have been able to make an impact in the lives of many patients enduring years of visual impairment. They successfully removed a metal fragment from a patient's eye, restoring his vision to 20/25. They assisted a taxi driver to regain their livelihood by treating their remaining functional eye. They were able to help a grandmother see her grandbaby for the first time due to her diabetic eye disease.



“To witness their joy and relief after regaining their sight is an immeasurable privilege,” said Hobbs. “The profound gratitude they express reinforces the impact of our mission and makes every sacrifice worthwhile. It is a powerful reminder of the human capacity for resilience and the transformative power of compassionate care.”

