    National Defense University Foreign Fellows Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, engages with National Defense University Foreign Fellows during their capstone event at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 10, 2025.

    Fellows representing 60 countries visited the headquarters to discuss foreign partner engagements and relations across the Indo-Pacific. They also look to increase their knowledge on the USINDOPACOM mission and understand regional security threats.

    Since 1985, NDU has been educating international leaders from over 150 countries. Graduates join a worldwide network of military, government, business, and community leaders aiming to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
