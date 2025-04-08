National Defense University Foreign Fellows Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is presented with a memento from the National Defense University Foreign Fellows during their capstone event at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 10, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Carey, chief of staff for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, engages with National Defense University Foreign Fellows during their capstone event at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 10, 2025.



Fellows representing 60 countries visited the headquarters to discuss foreign partner engagements and relations across the Indo-Pacific. They also look to increase their knowledge on the USINDOPACOM mission and understand regional security threats.



Since 1985, NDU has been educating international leaders from over 150 countries. Graduates join a worldwide network of military, government, business, and community leaders aiming to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.