Army to begin prescribed burn of Schofield training range complex April 13-19

Courtesy Photo | Bryson Kamakura, firefighter, Army Wildland Fire, monitors a piece of land that's part of a prescribed burn, May 16, 2016. The firefighters safely burned invasive Guinea grass before the drier summer season to prevent larger brush fires and better promote forest health. (Photo courtesy of Army Wildland Fire)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The Army will conduct its annual prescribed burn of the Schofield Barracks training range complex, the week of April 13-19.



Prescribed burns are an essential part of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s natural resource management program and are a safe and effective way to manage invasive vegetation that can fuel dangerous wildfires. Highly flammable guinea grass and other vegetation can become large fuel sources for brushfires that threaten natural resources, such as the O’ahu ‘Elepaio, the endangered flycatcher bird that resides in habitat above the range.



"Prescribed burns are a vital tool for achieving multiple objectives," said Jacob Faber, wildland fire crew supervisor. "They help us preserve the natural environment, prevent uncontrolled wildfires, and maintain the quality of our training ranges, which is essential for our Soldiers' preparedness."



Army staff will closely monitor humidity, wind and the level of concentration of natural fuel in the burn areas to minimize smoke and ash. Throughout the burn, Army staff will use smoke modeling software to detect direction and amount of smoke produced and make all necessary adjustments.



The burn is planned and executed by experts, including firefighters, aviators, engineers, range and safety officers, resource specialists, and law enforcement, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Hawaii Department of Health.



The prescribed burn will only take place during the day, with Army Wildland firefighters remaining onsite each night to monitor the area. The Federal Fire Department will also be on standby during the burn.



"We're committed to being good neighbors while accomplishing our mission," said Faber. "This prescribed burn demonstrates how we can balance environmental protection with the critical training requirements of our Soldiers. We appreciate the community's understanding as we work to achieve both goals."



For questions and concerns, the public can contact the Public Affairs office at (808) 787-1528 or email usarmy.hawaii.comrel@army.mil.