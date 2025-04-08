East Barracks Project at Fort McCoy passes 30 percent completion as April 2025 hits midpoint: framing, roof assembly among ongoing work

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractor work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractor work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, is shown on April 9, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Now that spring is in full swing, so is work on the fourth four-story transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy. The East Barracks Project was listed at 31 percent complete as of April 4, said Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.



In his April 4 update, Butts said the contractors with L.S. Black Constructors were working on a steady pace to make progress on the project.



“Metal framing in the middle section, and east and south section floors continues,” Butts wrote in the update. “Exterior sheeting continues … on the west side of the building. Roof assembly and fascia also continues this week. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continues.



“Window wood rough-in framing continues,” Butts wrote. “Spray-foam insulation to start.”



Since May 2024, construction of this barracks have been nonstop by the contractor who was awarded the project in February 2024. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.



As the workers with L.S. Black Constructors work on this project, they can look over at two other barracks they constructed in the same block. They are a familiar name in the construction history at Fort McCoy, having not only built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks, but they also built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Army Corps of Engineer contract documents show. “Current contract completion date is April 24, 2026,” Butts also wrote in the April 4 update.



From the building description, when complete, the building will be able to house up to 400 people like the other completed barracks in the same block. According to the scope of work, it’s going to be “made of permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



Work also continues in 2025 by contractors to prepare a large swath of the 1600 block on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area to construct the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project by contractor BlindermanPower (Construction).



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works planning officials said all the construction is done with projects on this part of Fort McCoy, it will demonstrate a major transformation of the block and hold lots of barracks space for troops training at the installation.



