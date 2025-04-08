Global Partnership in Action: Belgian Pilots Train in US for F-35 Future with Simulation Event

As Belgium prepares to transition to the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet with the arrival of its first aircraft later this year, its pilots are getting a head start on mastering fifth-generation air power.



Belgian fighter pilots recently participated in an F-35 Manned Tactical Simulation (MTS) education and training event at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas, March 31-April 4, marking an important milestone for the country’s future arrival of F-35 aircraft.



The event, spearheaded by the F-35 Joint Program Office and in collaboration with Lockheed Martin and Belgian representatives, was a joint effort designed to prepare the Belgian Air Component’s transition from a fourth-generation air force to a fifth-generation fleet.



“Our leadership wants to make sure our Air Combat Force is equipped with the best possible knowledge and mindset to assist in the transition of our air force,” said Belgian Air Component Maj. Wim Daman, the Belgium F-35A program team lead.



Tailored to meet the Belgian Air Component’s operational requirements, the MTS event focused on ensuring the Belgian pilots gained essential knowledge of the F-35's advanced warfighting systems such as the F-35's Pilot Vehicle Interface (PVI) and critical Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).



“Events like the MTS allow us to give them exposure to the F-35’s capabilities and understand the unique features the aircraft will bring to the fight,” said Daman.



In addition to the simulator environment, the MTS event underscored a cornerstone of the F-35 program: international collaboration.



The training saw the uniting of Belgian F-16 pilots, instructor pilots from Luke Air Force Base, and Lockheed Martin experts to ensure the Belgian pilots had received world-class training and resources. Additionally, the event played a key role in Belgium’s overall effort in building a future-ready air force that is fully capable across a variety of missions in defense and deterrence.



“Events in Eastern Europe have shown the need for fifth-generation combat aircraft to safeguard Belgium’s security,” said Daman. “The training of Belgium’s people to provide them with the right skills and knowledge is essential to fully utilize the F-35's fifth-generation capabilities for our security.”



The success of this event is a direct result of the collaborative, global strength of the F-35 enterprise and demonstrates how allied nations are uniting to ensure readiness, security, and peace in an increasingly complex global environment.

