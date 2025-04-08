Family support is Force support

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Deployments can be challenging for Airmen and their families, but the Military and Family Readiness Center (MFRC) provides critical support that strengthens resilience and helps maintain operational readiness across the force. The MFRC helps ensure Airmen can stay focused on their mission while their loved ones remain supported at home.



“Our mission is to connect and educate families and service members, ultimately enhancing operational readiness,” said Master Sgt. Monique Gutierrez, readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. A significant concern for families before a deployment is ensuring their children are prepared for separation. The MFRC provides books to help children understand and cope, as well as personalized keepsakes such as “Gunfighter dolls” and pillowcases featuring a deployed parent’s photo.



Communication is another major challenge for families facing a deployment. Couples tend to experience tension before separation, which can lead to unnecessary stress. “We normalize those emotions during our pre-deployment briefings,” said Steve Wright, flight chief for military and family readiness. “It’s completely normal to have arguments before a deployment, but if Airmen understand that, they’re less likely to allow it to create lasting doubt or strain on their relationship.”



Throughout the deployment, the center continues to offer support. It connects families with squadron key spouses, organizes events to build a support network and helps children with deployment support groups. Some base schools even have programs where children with deployed parents can connect with others in the same situation. This has become very popular here at Mountain Home Air Force Base.



When service members return home, reintegration presents another challenge that can often be forgotten about. After months apart, both Airmen and their families have adjusted to new routines, and returning to a shared household dynamic isn’t always seamless. “Re-establishing a new normal is critical,” Wright said. “We encourage squadrons to set up reintegration briefings for spouses, and we also offer one-on-one sessions to help families navigate that transition.”



Beyond deployment support, the center provides resources for financial readiness, career development and crisis assistance. Certified financial counselors help Airmen create budgets, pay down debt and plan for long term financial stability. Spouses looking for employment can also receive help with resumes, interview preparation and volunteer opportunities to gain experience.



Ultimately, the Military and Family Readiness Center plays a direct role in the Air Force mission by ensuring Airmen can deploy with peace of mind, knowing their families are supported. “If you’re worried about what’s happening at home, you’re not focused on the mission” Wright said.

“Our job is to provide stability so our Airmen remain prepared, focused and lethal when they’re downrange.”



To contact the Mountain Home Air Force Base MFRC, call 208-828-2458.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 15:15 Story ID: 495143 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family support is Force support, by Amn Donovin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.