Guiding The Next Generation: Physician Assistant earns AFRC Mentorship Excellence Award

When it comes to developing tomorrow’s leaders, a personal, intentional, and mission driven approach is needed and the 307th Medical Squadron has the right person for the job.



Lt. Col. JoyAnne Tesei, physician assistant, 307th MDS, was awarded the Air Force Reserve Command Mentorship Excellence award for her efforts this March here.



The award, named after retired Maj. Gen. Linda A. Hemminger, highlights exceptional mentorship by commissioned and enlisted medical services personnel across the Air Force Reserve Command. Tesei’s influence is profoundly personal and mission-driven for the Airmen under her guidance.



Staff Sgt. Richard Vaughn, Aerospace Medical Technician, 307th MDS, said that Tesei takes time to mentor her Airmen. She ensures them that without the 307th MDS, AFRC wouldn’t have the most medically fit people ready to perform their jobs.



“She takes the time to make sure you’re doing great, not just in the Air Force but in life as well,” said Vaughn. “She taught me that there are still people willing to invest in you and who want to see you succeed.”



Due to her patience and attention to detail, Tesei’s impact resonates far beyond her squadron. Her approach to mentorship aligns perfectly with the AFRC’s lines of effort, readiness and innovation, fostering a culture of constant and intentional development.



“An important thing to the Air Force is the whole Airman concept,” said Tesei. “Helping people develop themselves in their personal life or civilian career, we are always developing the Airman concept and bettering our units.”



Senior Airman Anthony Miller, Aerospace Medical Technician, 307th MDS, said he also benefitted from Tesei’s leadership. He recalled a personal moment that reframed his entire view of the mission.



“I once asked her, ‘What are we doing here?’ and she sat me down and broke it into bits and pieces,” he said. “She opened my eyes to how we contribute to the big picture-ensuring everyone is medically ready to do their job.”



Becoming the mentor she is now took some time, but Tesei said she learned to rely on active listening and intentional development to better serve her Airmen.



“If you know your people, understand their interests and know what your mission set is, you can cherry-pick opportunities for people and build them up,” she said. “You get to watch that flower grow and flourish.”



Since winning the Mentorship Excellence award, Tesei said she plans to continue mentoring Airmen and shaping the future of the 307th Bomb Wing and the AFRC.

