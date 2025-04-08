Chicago Native Meritoriously Advances While Serving with U.S. Navy Medicine in Cuba

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.08.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Courtesy story by Ashley Craig, Navy Office of Community Outreach

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Damelah Fluker, a native of Chicago, Illinois, was meritoriously advanced in rank while serving aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    Fluker, a 2023 graduate of Hillcrest High School, was selected for the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) and received her petty officer third class rank pins during a ceremony on March 28 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

    The Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) is a system within the military that allows exceptional service members to be promoted ahead of the usual timeline, based on their outstanding performance and contributions.

    “Receiving the honor of being selected for the Meritorious Advancement Program as a logistics specialist in a hospital predominantly staffed by hospital corpsmen holds great significance to me,” said Fluker. “It demonstrates that my efforts have not gone unnoticed. I believe it’s essential for sailors to feel valued and recognized for their contributions, even during times when it might seem otherwise.”

    Fluker joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Fluker serves as a logistics specialist.

    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

    The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

    According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

    As Fluker and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

