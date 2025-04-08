From helicopters to running, one AFLCMC lieutenant moves fast

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - Regularly pounding out more than 90 miles a week, winning races and setting records is all routine for 2d Lt Samuel Gilman. During the workday, Gilman serves as Deputy Program Manager for the MH-139A Grey Wolf Flight Systems team, based at Wright-Patterson AFB. The Grey Wolf team is part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s ISR-SOF Directorate.



Gilman graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2023 and is deep into his first assignment.



The lieutenant manages to wedge another full-time career around his duty hours, too. Gilman is a professional runner and is even sponsored by a shoe brand you might wear yourself. In March, he traveled to Nanjing, China to race the 3,000 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. (No federal endorsement implied).



In simple terms, 3,000 meters is just a tick over 1.8 miles. In Nanjing, this meant 15 times around a 200 meter track.



“Going into the race, I wasn’t sure how I would place, as it was my first global championship, but I put myself in a good position and gave myself a chance to medal,” explains Gilman. “I ended up getting ‘outleaned’ at the line, finishing fourth and just missing out on a bronze medal.”



To qualify for Nanjing, Gilman had to rank in the top 15 runners in the world for the 3,000 meters and place in the top three at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in New York at the end of February. In NYC, he completed the 3,000 meters championship race in 7:38.64 to secure his bronze finish. (The current world indoor record is 7:22.91).



Gilman and his fast legs retain all six records he set while attending the Academy, including for the (indoor) mile, 3,000 and 5,000 meters, Distance Medley Relay (DMR) and (outdoor) 1,500 and 5,000 meters. As an Academy Falcon, Gilman earned the prestigious “All American” distinction five times.



While attending Hilton Head High School, he was part of four state cross-country championship teams and a multi-time individual state champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Gilman was also part of the state record-setting DMR and 4 x 1,600 meters teams.



All that to say, Gilman knows a little something about discipline, trying new things and reaching big goals. Passing on running scholarships from many universities including Michigan and Wake Forest, Gilman instead chose the Academy, but it was not a school that was always on his radar.



“My passion for serving in the world’s greatest Air Force didn’t begin until my junior year of high school when I started exploring college options,” admits Gilman. “I happened to stumble upon the Air Force Academy Cross Country program and filled out an initial application. As I did more research, I discovered the unique career opportunities available through the USAF. The rest is history!”



Working with the Center’s MH-139A team has proven a great, career-broadening fit.



“As part of the production team, I have a unique perspective, seeing the aircraft develop from start to finish,” Gilman explains. “There have certainly been challenges and obstacles, especially as we work through our first low-rate initial production lot, but it has been an invaluable experience.”



Working on the production team comes with the privilege of seeing and touching the aircraft before completion. This helps members of the team make practical and impactful decisions when it comes to long-range goals.



Soon, Gilman’s teammates will have to carry the Grey Wolf baton without him. That's because he will move to Park City, Utah and train as a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) through the summer of 2028. This new assignment comes with a sole focus: earning a spot to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games.



“Representing the Air Force on the track is a dream come true,” Gilman adds proudly. “I am incredibly grateful to the USAF for this opportunity and plan to represent the Air Force athletically to the best of my ability.”

