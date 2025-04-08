Small team, big impact: Real Estate specialists vital to Hurricane Helene private property debris removal

Photo By Michael Davis | Daniel York (front right), George Triggs (back right), and Margaret Draughn (left),...... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | Daniel York (front right), George Triggs (back right), and Margaret Draughn (left), all real estate specialists deployed to Asheville, North Carolina for Hurricane Helene response efforts, review Right of Entry forms from private property owners requesting government assistance for debris removal, April 10, 2025. These forms are essential for determining eligibility, verifying ownership and access, and authorizing crews to safely enter private property to clear storm debris. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - As heavy equipment clears storm-ravaged communities and contractors haul away debris left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, there’s an essential part of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers recovery effort team that few people see but plays an important part in supporting affected property owners.



Tucked behind computer screens, poring over property records and digital maps, a small three-person team of USACE real estate specialists is playing a crucial role in helping communities take the next step forward: removing debris from private property.



Daniel York, a USACE Right of Entry specialist deployed to North Carolina from the USACE Pittsburgh District, is one of those quiet professionals working long hours to ensure that requests for private property debris removal are valid, complete, and eligible for government assistance.



“This mission is very personal for me,” York said. “I’ve always believed in doing something greater than myself. These families have been through so much. If I can be even a small part of helping them get their lives back, then I’m doing what I’m meant to do.”



York and his team are responsible for processing Right of Entry (ROE) forms — a legal agreement between private property owners and the government that allows crews to enter private land to remove debris. Property owners submit documentation, photos, and parcel information to request assistance. That’s where the real estate team steps in.



“We review each request to make sure everything’s accurate and eligible,” York explained. “We verify ownership, confirm the debris is storm-related, and determine if there’s safe access to the property. If there are any red flags, we send it up the chain for review or back for clarification.”



Sometimes the issues are legal — like a deed listing a deceased owner or shared property boundaries — and other times, it’s simple mistakes: wrong parcel numbers, outdated addresses, or photos that don’t clearly show the damage.



When York first arrived in December 2024, the data tracking system was still under development. He played a key role in building the early infrastructure and helped shape the now-operational Geographic Information System (GIS) dashboard that significantly speeds up processing.



“Before, everything had to be stored and sent manually. Now, contractors upload everything directly to the dashboard. We can review and approve requests much faster — I’ve doubled my workload thanks to that system,” he said.



York works alongside Margaret Draughn and George Triggs, both real estate specialists from the USACE Louisville District. On an average day, each of them can process between 30 and 60 requests, depending on complexity.



Though much of their work is done from laptops, York and his colleagues occasionally visit field sites — especially on weekends or during lulls — to collaborate directly with contractors and to validate processes.



“Seeing the actual equipment, how debris is loaded and transported, helps us make better decisions when reviewing photos and access points,” he said. “It also gives us a chance to offer guidance to contractors submitting ROEs. The forms vary between companies, and we’ve had to get creative in interpreting maps, photos, and even text color choices.”



Once an ROE is cleared by the real estate team, it moves up for final approvals, often including FEMA, which provides funding for eligible removals. Depending on the volume, contracting actions are then taken in groups — sometimes in batches of 100 or more — to deploy crews to the field.



York says the work is demanding but fulfilling.



“It’s fast-paced at times, he said. “But we keep the mission in focus. People have lost so much, and every ROE we process gets them a little closer to rebuilding.”



For York, this mission is more than just a deployment. It’s a continuation of a lifelong commitment to service.



“Even back at home, as a realty specialist, I’m helping manage parks and public lands for communities. But here, it’s direct. You’re helping someone get a tree off their driveway or remove dangerous debris from their yard. That matters.”



Property owners who have storm debris from Hurricane Helene on their land and are seeking assistance with removal are encouraged to visit their county’s official website for guidance on how to submit a Right of Entry form and supporting documentation. Each county may have different processes or deadlines, so checking local resources is the best way to ensure eligibility and timely support.



The public can obtain news, updates and information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Hurricane Helene recovery efforts on the Wilmington District’s website at https://www.saw.usace.army.mil/Missions/HeleneResponse/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USACE.Wilmington, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/usace_wilmington/ and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/usacewilmington.