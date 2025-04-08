NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Safety Program Receives Award

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk was recently named the winner of the 2024 Navy Fleet Operational and Support Unit Ashore Safety Award.



The Navy’s largest FLC was recognized for their efforts to spearhead a culture shift from reactive to proactive safety.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk was the first echelon 3 command across the NAVSUP enterprise to allocate resources for a safety program manager to effect change across the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk area of responsibility.



The command’s previous Safety Officer Gene Cron was the first participant from NAVSUP to participate in the Naval Safety Command’s new Safety Manager’s Course. In less than one year, thanks to the work of Cron and Command Collateral Duty Safety Officer Lance Tillman, the command developed four new safety policies, including an echelon 3 fall protection instruction, warehousing storage system safety and inspection instruction, loading dock safety instruction, and procurement of safety shoes and prescription safety glasses instruction.



“I’m very proud of the work we did to improve our safety program over the last few years,” said Tillman. “I think a big part of this award was the work we put in to develop command instructions that advanced safety.”



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk has been leading from the front to promote efficient safety programs and culture. Executive Director Cynthia Brown championed the development and implementation of an operational portal which allows directors, department heads and supervisors to monitor real-time employee training and occupational medical surveillance system data ensuring no operational work stoppage is encountered due critical lapses in medical screenings and initial or refresher training.



“Our most valuable asset walks through these doors every day. Safety is how we protect them – it isn’t just a rule, it’s our shared responsibility,” said Brown.



There has also been increased participation in quarterly safety meetings by addressing issues and concerns deemed important, opening a more effective line of communication between departments using quarterly meetings, safety news emails, face-to-face training and social media platforms. They have also worked with executive leadership, department directors, supervisors and employees prioritizing greater emphasis on communication of motor vehicle/MHE accidents in order to prevent mishaps and fatalities.



The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Safety Office has an active inspection and abatement program, maintaining inspection oversight of 127 buildings. During fiscal year 2024, 102 workplace safety inspections were conducted by fully trained safety professionals. Additionally, five risk assessments were completed in fiscal year 2024 with the command’s identified safety program needs and/or required safety services to be delivered by installation safety personnel. In fiscal year 2024 the command’s overall medical surveillance compliance reached 97 percent, exceeding the Department of the Navy requirement of 80 percent - an accomplishment not achieved in fiscal year 2022 or fiscal year 2023. A major part of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Safety Office hazard abatement effort is due to the strong installation/federal fire inspectors close working relationship. This partnership has proven effective for abating facility deficiencies and establishing interim controls in a timely manner.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk is the Navy’s oldest and largest fleet logistics center, providing quality supply and logistics support on the Norfolk waterfront for 106 years. The command footprint has expanded over the years to include 30 sites across three regions, in 12 states plus the District of Columbia.

