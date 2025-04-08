Asking for help doesn’t mean you are weak; it means you are willing.

Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Corey Wallace) Col. Stephen Tanner, Director of the Army Recovery Care...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo by Corey Wallace) Col. Stephen Tanner, Director of the Army Recovery Care Program presented Sgt. 1st Class David Hong with the Heart of the Team award voted on by his fellow athletes. “I am beyond humbled and blessed!” ~ Sgt, 1st Class David Hong see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, TX. - When Religious Affairs Specialist Sgt.1st Class David Hong was exposed to adaptive sports, he was hooked! The 16-year active-duty Soldier competed with more than 60 other wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers in the 2025 Army Trials on Fort Bliss, Texas. “I’m honored to be here. I came this far and not by myself either. Many people invested in my recovery and sacrificed so much for me to get better and be here now,” he said.



Hong’s journey here started with a routine colonoscopy in July of 2022. “I was diagnosed with almost stage 4 cancer. My doctor saved my life. It was through a colonoscopy where they found a blockage, and I had to have emergency surgery,” said Hong, who had a port put in that August to start treatment.



It was his first colonoscopy, you know, that one your physician suggested you have at 50. “I think after my colonoscopy, about 12 chaplains on Fort Carson went and had theirs,” he said laughing.



“It’s been a long road. I did 23 treatments of chemo. I had another surgery in April of last year; they found cancer in my liver and my stomach and had to remove part of the liver and part of my stomach lining. So, six months after my treatment, my cancer came back aggressively,” said Hong, who shared that the cancer also went to his lungs and lymph nodes, so he started more treatment.



Hong was already stationed at Ft. Carson, so he was familiar with the Soldier Recovery Unit, where he sought help for his condition. “They are on top of everything! They have teams that help with different parts of your recovery, like nurse case managers, the command team, social workers, and my primary care manager; they all worked together to help me through my journey.”



His adaptive sports journey led him to the Army Trials while recovering from his cancer treatments. “I learned about wheelchair basketball at the Fort Carson SRU and loved it and love sitting volleyball! We play pickle ball too, which I hope one day will make it to the Warrior Games! The whole adaptive sports program at my SRU helped me train to get here,” said Hong, who competed in archery, cycling, and field events.



He wants to try to return to duty but says his cancer is stage 4 right now. “The problem with cancer is that it is recurrent, so I’m not deployable. We are going to wait and see what happens with my treatment.”



He gave it his all at Army Trials and says his family and faith are the reasons. “I’ve been married to my wife Monica for 25 years this month, and we have three daughters. This diagnosis was tough for my family. My faith and my family fuel me.”



That fuel is what helped him cross the finish line as he competed with what he says are the best athletes ever, and he is humbled even to think he could be on Team Army with them. “It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. I love the Army so much, and it’s hard to accept that I may have to transition. because I love Soldiers, especially with my specialty, but being here is awesome, and it would be a great honor to represent the Army,” said Hong who was awarded “Heart of the Team” voted on by his fellow athletes at the closing ceremony.



Hong encourages any Soldier who needs help to embrace what the Army Recovery Care Program. “Be open-minded and show grace to different programs. The SRU is a great way to give a soldier a chance to recover and grow. It was hard for me at first to accept what happened. Spiritually, mentally, or physically, the help is here. Asking for help doesn’t mean you are weak; it means you are willing. Get out of your comfort zone and get well.”