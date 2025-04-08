DCI Gives Town Hall On Information Warfighting to II MEF

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Emma Shattuck 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Service members across II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group attended a town hall conducted by the Deputy Commandant for Information, Lt. Gen. Melvin “Jerry” Carter, and hosted by II MIG at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 27, 2025.

    Carter and Master Gunnery Sgt. Samuel W. Castro Jr., the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Office of DCI, spoke directly to participants concerning the impact and future of information warfighting and its capabilities.

    “The ones who are in a perpetual state of competition is II MEF, the global crisis response force,” said Carter, “You are the service-maintained capability. Our job is to make sure you have the capabilities.” Before opening the floor for questions, Castro addressed the Marines, “What you do matters. What you’re doing matters.”

    DCI visited II MIG as part of a larger Fleet Marine Force exposure trip. This trip enabled Lt. Gen. Carter to better understand the information warfighter’s needs. DCI develops and supervises plans, policies and strategies for operating in the information environment and identifies requirements in doctrine, manpower, training, and equipment in order to support Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in the information environment.

