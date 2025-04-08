Air Force Band rocks the Golden State

Photo By Hayden Hallman | A child watches members of The U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact perform during the...... read more read more Photo By Hayden Hallman | A child watches members of The U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact perform during the Southern California tour at a Formula Drift event, Long Beach, Calif., April 5, 2025. The mission of Max Impact, a rock band, is to honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect the global community on behalf of the Air Force and the United States. Max Impact consists of six active-duty musicians stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman) see less | View Image Page

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Warm beaches line the golden coast of California as tall palm trees rise and the performing arts thrive. Whether at a motorsport event, a theme park or school, The U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact provided a unique opportunity to engage with military members in a personal and approachable way–with rock music.



During a weeklong tour from April 2-8, 2025, Max Impact performed at several locations, including the Downtown Disney District, Disney California Adventure Park and the Orange County School of the Arts.



These performances weren't just about entertaining crowds–they gave the public a chance to see the Air Force as a community partner, a source of inspiration and a pathway for potential recruits to give back to the community through military service.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nadia Sosnoski, a vocalist and the noncommissioned officer in charge of flight operations for Max Impact, elaborated on the band’s mission–to inspire, honor and connect.



“We honor those who have served or who are currently serving active duty, Reserve and Guard,” said Sosnoski. “We inspire others to be more patriotic, possibly join the military and we connect with audience members to build a bridge between the public and the military.”



A stop at a 2025 Formula Drift motorsport event offered a unique opportunity to reach the public. The band’s high octane rock music complemented the screeching tires and rubber burnout–provided in part by the Air Force’s very own sponsored car.



Master Sgt. Vincent Tallarico, a project manager assigned to Air Force Recruiting Service, was involved with recruiting before the team brought the band to events.



Tallarico celebrated the increased engagement with potential recruits, “It's outstanding. It's huge,” he said. “I see the audience jamming out and it creates attraction to visit our recruiters.”



Max Impact used its platform to engage with people, creating an environment where members of the community felt they could relate to service members on a personal level.



Master Sgt. Mike Wittrien, a bassist and the noncommissioned officer in charge of Max Impact, said the band’s mission goes beyond the stage.



"It's our job to connect with people on a human level," he said. "It’s important to show them who we are behind the uniform–that we are people who care about the community and that they can be a part of this team."



At events like Formula Drift, the band’s interaction with the crowd bridges the gap between service members and civilians and honors those who currently serve or served in the past.



Airman 1st Class Joshua Martinez, an all-purpose general crew chief assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Viper Aircraft Maintenance Unit, shared his experience.



Martinez attended Formula Drift with his family and found himself a part of the exhilarated audience for the band. “It’s so cool to see Airmen out in the community at something like Formula Drift. It made me proud to be in the Air Force,” he said.



Max Impact also performed at the Downtown Disney District and Disney California Adventure. The band’s performances brought together people from all walks of life and educated the public about military service.



Crowds gathered with excitement as people danced to the music, sang along to familiar tunes and eagerly lined up to take photos with the band–creating a lively and memorable atmosphere in the heart of Disney.



“At the end of the day, we want people to leave with a positive feeling,” said Wittrien. “We hope people walk away with a sense of connection, knowing that the Air Force is made up of people doing meaningful work.”



Martinez also shared what he hopes people take away from events like this.



“I've been in the Air Force for about a year. Now I’m a crew chief for F-16s and I love what I do,” reflected Martinez. “I hope that this spreads the word to everybody that anyone can do it.”



Tallarico, project manager from AFRS, attests that that word does get out.



“The band helps us with lead generation,” Tallarico said. “I want to see our relationship build. The sky's the limit on what we can do together.”



The tour ended with a special homecoming for one of the band members as Max Impact performed for an energetic crowd at the Orange County School of the Arts.



“This is my high school,” beamed Sosnoski. “It's very cool to perform at a place that already has so much talent and connect with the students.”



The band makes it a point to visit high schools because it is often a pivotal time in young people’s lives.



“If there is one thing I want students to take away is that this is an option,” said Sosnoski. “Even if they do not join for music, the Air Force has many options that translate to the civilian sector.”



Max Impact’s performances in Southern California were more than just musical events. They were a chance for the public to engage with service members–not just as military personnel, but as individuals with stories, a shared sense of purpose and a clear pathway to join the team.