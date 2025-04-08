Corps of Engineers to host water quality hearing for Wisconsin Line 5 relocation project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will conduct a virtual public hearing for the Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership, Wisconsin Line 5 Relocation Project, May 13-14.



The public hearing is for USACE to hear testimony on whether proposed USACE-regulated work would result in a violation of Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa water quality standards, and if so, if there are conditions which could be added to any Corps of Engineers’ Section 404 Clean Water Act permit issued.



Days one and two of the public hearing will be held virtually by USACE, with testimony provided from representatives of the Bad River Band, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership. The public will have an opportunity to provide verbal testimony on May 14. Recordings of the testimony provided will be posted online by May 21 at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Enbridge_Line5-WI/.



More information, including how to provide verbal or written statements, can be found in the public notice located here: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Public-Notices/.



Written comments may also be submitted electronically to the following email by June 13: https://rrs.usace.army.mil/rrs/public-notices. USACE will give all written and verbal comments the same consideration.



USACE is conducting this public hearing in response to a determination from the Bad River Band under Section 401(a)(2) of the Clean Water Act that regulated discharges into waters of the United States associated with the Wisconsin Line 5 relocation project will violate the water quality requirements within its reservation, which is located downstream of the project. The Band has requested a public hearing.

