156th Medical Group inaugurates trauma training sim lab

Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Puerto Rico Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during the medical group trauma training simulator lab inauguration at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 6, 2025. The inauguration was conducted by demonstrating the lab's capabilities to 156th Wing leadership and Puerto Rico state guard air members as part of the third phase of a five-phase medical modernization project valued at approximately $160k. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico -- Airmen with the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, inaugurated a trauma training simulator lab during the April regularly scheduled drill, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 6, 2025.



The inauguration was conducted by demonstrating the labs capabilities to 156th Wing leadership and Puerto Rico state guard air members as part of the third phase of a five-phase medical modernization project valued at approximately $160k.



“As a pilot I understand the value and benefits of leveraging the capabilities of a simulator,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing. “Having the opportunity to train in complex and time-sensitive scenarios is critical for our warfighters to build muscle memory that will lead them to make the right decisions in the field and save lives.”



The simulator lab features a SimMan 3G PLUS mannequin which allows medical personnel to train in solving complex medical scenarios, offering an immersive and realistic experience, remotely controlled by an instructor through a tablet interface in a separate control room.



“Entering the third phase of this project, our immediate goal is to train 100% of the medical group Airmen and capacitate them to the point where they will perform at their best no matter the emergency,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Francisco Nieves, commander, 156th Medical Group. “Regardless if our Airmen are responding domestically or abroad, we will be ready.”



The lab supports both individual and team-based training, focusing on critical skills such as decision-making and communication.



“One of our goals is to maximize the learning experience by providing a modern training environment where we can leverage the lab’s capabilities to provide specific training on what Airmen can experience in the real world,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Leonardo Negron, a clinical nurse, 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1.



The live demonstration held during its inauguration event included a team of five Airmen working together to respond: one medical provider, two nurses, and two emergency medical technicians.



“We set a scenario where a patient collapsed and was brought in for medical attention,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Adliana Martinez, clinical nurse, 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1. “We wanted to see how the team worked together and communicated effectively to bring that patient back.”



In addition to the SimMan 3G Plus mannequin, the sim lab includes stations with prosthetics where Airmen can train in medical techniques such as blood drawing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



“There are two scopes to be considered when utilizing the equipment; one is as a maintainer, ensuring components are clean and operational, batteries and liquids replaced, as well as requesting parts as needed,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carlos Torres, respiratory therapist, 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1. “The second is as a facilitator, who creates the different training scenarios and ensures the lab is ready to provide the best training experience.”



The team in charge of the sim lab consists of Negron, Martinez and Torres, who serve as facilitators and ensure all aspects of the lab operate as intended.



“I want to highlight the enthusiasm lieutenants Negron, Martinez and sergeant Torres brought today, they grabbed the bull by the horns and took ownership of this project," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Juan Santos, nursing superintendent, 156th Medical Group.



Looking forward, phase 4 of this project includes expanding the sim labs services to the wing population, providing opportunities to conduct in-depth CPR and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training experiences, while the final phase includes expanding this capability to collaborate with other medical groups in the region.