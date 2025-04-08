DMM enhances efficiency, readiness for AFMC enterprise

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - Air Force Materiel Command is at the forefront of a digital revolution—one that goes beyond adopting the latest technologies. It’s about equipping every Airman, no matter their role, with the tools and skills to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.



This transformation is fueled by six key initiatives within Digital Materiel Management: enhancing access to digital tools, training a digital workforce, fostering a digital-first culture, implementing digital strategies, ensuring structured and secure data, and modernizing IT infrastructure.



"DMM is not just an IT project, it's a fundamental shift in how we operate as an Air Force," said Col. James Sattler, deputy director, AFMC Engineering and Technical Management Directorate. "These initiatives ensure that every Airman, from program manager to contracting officer to logistician, has the tools, training, and support they need to thrive in the digital age."



What DMM means for Airmen executing missions:



• Program Management: Collaboration on real-time platforms, ditching outdated spreadsheets for dynamic dashboards that provide instant insights into program health.

• Contracting: Digital contracting platforms will streamline the acquisition process, enabling faster awards and more agile responses to the ever-changing needs of the warfighter.

• Logistics: Digital twins and predictive maintenance tools will optimize supply chains and reduce downtime, which ensures Airmen have the resources they need, when and where they need them.

• Financial Management: Data analytics dashboards will provide real-time visibility into program costs, empowering data-driven decision-making and more efficient resource allocation.

• Manpower: Talent management systems will leverage data to identify skill gaps, optimize workforce planning, and ensure that we have the right people with the right skills at the right time.



DMM is not just about improving efficiency—they’re about ensuring AFMC remains a competitive, agile force in an increasingly digital world. In an era of rapid technological change and evolving global threats, the Air Force must stay ahead of the curve, maintaining a technological edge over adversaries.



“The digital revolution is here, and AFMC is leading the charge,” said Robert McQuade, DMM chief digital strategist. “By embracing AFMC’s six DMM initiatives, we're building a more agile, innovative, and lethal Air Force for the 21st century and beyond.”

