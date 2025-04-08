Fort Buchanan Enhances Warfighter Readiness Through Community Outreach

GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO - Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, the deputy commander of Fort Buchanan, participated in the San Patricio Community Coalition meeting as part of the installation's community outreach efforts on April 9.



The San Patricio Community Coalition is a non-profit organization that brings together residents neighboring Fort Buchanan to advocate for significant improvements in local security and infrastructure.



“Fort Buchanan is part of the community. We want to continue being engaged in forums like this one. After all, our mission to enable the readiness of the warfighter needs of the local community,” said Cook.



During the meeting, Cook announced several upcoming Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) events that will be open to the public, including the Army's 250th birthday softball tournament and the July 4th celebration.



“We invite everyone to attend and enjoy these events along with our military personnel and families,” he added.



The deputy commander also discussed current infrastructure projects with residents.



"We are developing a housing project that will provide an additional 26 homes for our servicemembers at a cost of $32 million. While we currently have 29 existing homes at Fort Buchanan, the demand still exceeds the available options. That is why we engage with the community to secure quality housing for our service members and their families," Cook explained.



As a result of this community engagement, one local resident expressed interest in making her apartment available to service members assigned to Fort Buchanan.



During the meeting, Cook also met with State District Representative Angel Morey, who represents District 6, which includes Guaynabo, Cataño, and Bayamón, all neighboring cities to Fort Buchanan.



Fort Buchanan's participation in the San Patricio Community Coalition meeting highlights how the U.S. Army is an integral part of the community, especially as the home of the Army in the Caribbean prepares to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday on June 14, 2025.



For more information on how Fort Buchanan enhances warfighter readiness in the Caribbean, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve warfighters. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment at anytime and anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:59 Story ID: 495100 Location: PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan Enhances Warfighter Readiness Through Community Outreach, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.