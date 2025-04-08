North Carolina National Guard Hosts GuardX Recruiting Event in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. – The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Recruiting and Retention Battalion (RRB) hosted a GuardX recruiting event at the Salisbury Armory on April 10, 2025. The event provided high school students from across the region an immersive experience showcasing the Guard’s diverse career opportunities, cutting-edge equipment, and the benefits of military service.



Students rotated through interactive stations where they explored military vehicles, aircraft, and weapon systems, gaining firsthand knowledge of how Soldiers operate in real-world scenarios.



One of the students in attendance recently enlisted in the NCNG.



“I have always wanted to do something with my life, and my mom has always pushed me to do my best,” said Ryan Laws, a junior at West Rowan High School. “I am going to be a 91B, a wheeled vehicle mechanic. My dad is a mechanic; I grew up watching him and I want to follow in his footsteps.”



NCNG Soldiers guided each session, sharing insights on their roles and answering questions about military occupational specialties, leadership opportunities, and how service in the Guard translates into civilian careers.



"This event gives students a real-world perspective on what it means to serve in the National Guard," said Sgt. Joshua Herndon, a NCNG recruiter. "They get to see the equipment we use, talk to Soldiers about their experiences, and even try a Meal Ready to Eat (MRE), which is always a highlight."



Beyond the hands-on demonstrations, students learned about over 150 career fields available in the NCNG, from mechanics and medical support to aviation and cyber operations. Recruiters and current Guardsmen emphasized how service provides paid training, tuition assistance, and certifications that can lead to successful careers both in and out of uniform.



"GuardX provides an opportunity for different units to link up with RRB. I enjoy having units present because it gives a totally different dynamic to recruiting when we add recruiters, local units, and equipment" said Maj. Josh Forgie, RRB Operations Officer. "This event is impactful for potential recruits because it is a way to showcase Soldiers and their stories for the community to see and hear firsthand."



The event wrapped up with a taste of military life—literally—as students sampled MREs, getting a firsthand experience of field rations.



Students walked away with a new appreciation for the National Guard, having experienced the opportunities it provides. For some, it was an eye-opening introduction to military service. For others, it was the first step toward a lifelong commitment.



“I have been given the opportunity to make something of my life, so I’m taking it,” said Laws.

