Corps of Engineers continues preparation for remediation at Shallow Land Disposal Area

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces it has continued to make progress in its preparation for the remediation operations at the Shallow Land Disposal Area in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania.



Over the course of the last year, residents near the SLDA site have seen a steady increase of activity, including vehicle traffic, site workers, equipment, signage, and new structures. The USACE contractor has constructed administrative areas complete with trailers and remediation support and process facilities including the placement of over 7,000 cubic yards of concrete and 1,000 tons of structural steel.



However, there is still much work to be done.



“Some of the big-ticket items that still need to be completed on the site include the Excavation Building #1 and three interior structures inside the Material Processing Building,” said Steve Vriesen, the project manager for the SLDA remediation site. “However, besides the large structures, there are other things like a new site electrical service, accreditation for the on-site lab, and the finalization of the remediation work plans.”



Public health and safety remain top priorities for the Corps of Engineers and our contractor. The USACE is committed to continuing to monitor the site and ensure our workers are safe and well-trained on safety procedures and processes to protect the workers' health and welfare and the community surrounding the site. These site preparation activities will continue through this summer to prepare for physical remediation later this year, which includes removal and off-site disposal of contaminated soil and waste as described in the 2007 Record of Decision and 2015 amendment.



“We have stayed committed to cleaning up this site safely” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the USACE Buffalo District. "From the beginning, we have emphasized that safety will dictate the pace of the project. This year, an extremely cold winter and high winds have played their part, but our dedication to this community remains unwavering. As we move closer to physical remediation, we will continue our commitment to safety. This community deserves nothing less.”



The Army Corps of Engineers will host a public information session to ensure the public fully understands the site activity and the future project schedule.



Public Information Session: Thursday, June 5, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., at the Parks Township Fire Department at 1119 Dalmation Drive, Vandergrift, PA 15690. Everyone is invited to attend and participate. Contact the Pittsburgh District Public Affairs Office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or (412) 395-7500 for more information.



Background

The SLDA site, encompassing 44 acres of privately-owned land, is located approximately 23 miles east-northeast of Pittsburgh in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. It is on the right bank of the Kiski River, a tributary of the Allegheny River, near the communities of Apollo and Vandergrift. Radioactive waste disposal operations were conducted between 1960 and 1970 at the site.



As part of work done under Atomic Energy Commission contracts, low-level radioactive materials were produced, primarily for fuel for nuclear-powered submarines and power plants. Disposal operations were conducted by the firm NUMEC, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation, in the early 1960s. In 1967, ARCO purchased stock in NUMEC. In 1971, ARCO sold the stock of NUMEC to Babcock & Wilcox which has changed to BWX Technologies. BWX Technologies is the current owner of the SLDA site.



In 1981, disposal regulations were rescinded, and a 2002 law directed the site be added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program or FUSRAP. The FUSRAP program was initiated to identify, investigate, and clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated because of the nation’s atomic weapons and energy programs.



For more information, visit the Army Corps’ SLDA website: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/3646985/shallow-land-disposal-area/; hardcopy documents related to the study, site testing, and removal plans are available online and at the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Apollo, PA 15613-1397.



For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at (412) 395-7500 or e-mail CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:27 Story ID: 495097 Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers continues preparation for remediation at Shallow Land Disposal Area, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.