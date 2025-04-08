Remains of World War II Soldier, Washburn, North Dakota, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Charles. R. Reiser, a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred April 23 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Washburn, North Dakota, Reiser was a member of Company D, 708th Amphibious Tank Battalion. He was killed in action June 15, 1944, at age 20, during Operation Forager on the island of Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands. It is believed Reiser’s unit was providing armor support to the Marines’ initial landing on the beaches when he was killed.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 25, 2024, after his remains were exhumed from the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines, in December 2022 for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Reiser go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3898942/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-reiser-c/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



