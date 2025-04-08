Upcoming road closures expected to affect Arnold AFB traffic

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – A Tennessee Department of Transportation project on a portion of Wattendorf Memorial Highway is expected to soon impact traffic around Arnold Air Force Base.

TDOT will replace Wattendorf Memorial Highway bridge over Interstate 24 at Exit 117.

Drivers are asked to be aware of upcoming roadway construction activities impacting traffic. Beginning Sunday, April 13, TDOT crews will start setting up barrier rail, requiring the temporary closures of the Exit 117 interstate ramps, with one closed at a time.

Message boards will be in place to notify drivers.

Crews will also implement intermittent interstate lane closures to set barrier rail along the shoulders of the interstate.

According to TDOT, this work will take about a week and will be performed at night, minimizing impact to drivers.

Road closures to set up construction work zone traffic control for the first phase of the project will take place on each of the nights listed below from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The upcoming schedule is:

• Sunday, April 13: Full closure of the eastbound Enter and Exit ramps.

• Monday, April 14: Full closure of the westbound Enter and Exit ramps.

• Tuesday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 16: Closure of one lane of Interstate 24

Closures are also possible on the evening of Thursday, April 17, as the date has been reserved for potential weather-related delays.

During construction, there will be no full closures of the Wattendorf Memorial Highway bridge, according to TDOT.

“Any temporary closures necessary for traffic control phasing or construction are contractually limited to overnight hours and weekend,” a release issued by TDOT states. “All planned traffic impacts will be communicated in advance. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays.”

The work is weather-dependent and, if inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled later, the TDOT release further states.

Once complete, the new bridge will have three lanes – one in each direction with a dedicated center turn lane – and 8-foot shoulders. The project was awarded to Jones Bros. Contractors LLC for approximately $18.3 million, and the estimated completion timeframe of the bridge replacement is April 2027.

The project was initially identified as part of the state Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy, or IMPROVE, Act. It is funded in part through state Transportation Modernization Act funding.

Travelers may get construction activity traffic updates by using the TDOT SmartWay map at https://smartway.tn.gov/ or by calling 511 for statewide travel information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 10:02 Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US