The Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department hosted Girl Scout Troop 5391, from Fort Gregg-Adams, for a tour of their two facilities on the installation, during which they learned about a military career as a parachute rigger.



The troop, composed of girls who live on post or are part of the military community, saw parachutes in various stages of preparation for drops, toured the hangar and the training C-130, tried on parachutes and took part in a simulated virtual-reality parachute drop.



Sgt. 1st Class Sean Gilchrist, Sgt. 1st Class Vencislava Gavrilova and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Cisneros led the tour.



The ADFSD is one of five major training departments at the US Army Quartermaster School. The ADFSD conducts initial entry training for two of the Army's Military Occupational Specialties: the Parachute Rigger (MOS 92R) and the Shower and Laundry Specialist (SLS) - (MOS 92S). Along with the two MOS-producing courses, the ADFSD also is the proponent for the Sling Load Inspector Certification Course and numerous functional area courses.



The Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department develops the training and much of the doctrine required to educate the Warfighter Logistician to provide field shower and field laundry services to the force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2025 Date Posted: 04.11.2025 08:19 Story ID: 495087 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Gregg-Adams Girl Scouts tour Rigger School, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.