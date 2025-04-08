167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman Daniel Rodriguez is radio frequency transmission systems specialist for the 167th Communications Squadron and he is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for April 2025.

As a radio frequency transmission systems specialist, Rodriguez installs, maintains, troubleshoots and repairs radio frequency communication devices including antenna systems, tuners and transmission lines. He also deploys and activates mobile and transportable transmission equipment.

Rodriguez was a top graduate in his basic training flight and achieved his five-level upgrade in less than a month, according to his supervisor, Tech. Sgt. Kelby Ramsey.

“Airman Rodriguez comes in every day with a positive attitude and professionalism. He exemplifies the Air Force core values, especially service before self and excellence in all we do,” said Ramsey. “Airman Rodriguez sets a great example and is eager to learn something new every day.”

Hometown: Winchester, VA

Job Title: RF Transmission Systems

How long have you served in the unit? 2 Months

How does your job support the 167th's mission? By maintaining radio communications up and running we enable personnel to effectively communicate and maintain aircraft to get the mission done. With out communication everything on base would be exponentially harder to get done from coordinating aircraft maintenance to Security Forces doing their job to even the aircraft leaving or landing.

Civilian job: Food Lion

Education: High school diploma, in fall will be going to Blue Ridge Community Collage

Hobbies: Reading, Running, Fishing

Goals: Get a house with a couple acres and a pond, and see how far I can go in the military

I am proudest of: My family

People may be surprised to know this about me: I've never had a pet.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Learn how to use radios and if done right can communicate around the world from home. Also had the chance to fish along Gulf coast

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: To work hard at everything and do it well! Also learn as much as you can!

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Attitude not aptitude will determine your altitude.

The best thing about working with my team is: The best thing about working with the Communication Squadron is the people! Not only do we have great people that care about you they also care about their jobs and are great at doing their jobs! It makes me happy to know we have stellar people to get the mission done!

