167th Airlift Wing Airmen deploy overseas for six-month rotation

Approximately 130 Airmen from the 167th Airlift Wing are deploying overseas this spring to support ongoing operations in the U.S. Central Command and U.S Africa Command theaters.

Departing over the course of several weeks, the majority of the deployers mobilized as part of a pre-planned six-month deployment, Reserve Component Period 6. Many of them will be serving in leadership positions at the deployed location. Airmen will also be providing logistics, security, fire services, communications, financial and aircraft maintenance support.

A small group of aircrew and maintainers are deploying in response to an emergent requirement that is not part RCP 6.

Partnered with the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, the 167th is the first Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster aircraft unit to serve as an Expeditionary Air Base lead wing unit.

“This is the first time our wing has been assigned to organize, train, and equip a deployment package to sustain a specific Expeditionary Air Base with A-staff, command and control and base operating support,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chad Dorsey, 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent for logistics plans and integration.

The 167th and the140th worked together throughout the past year developing a certification plan, conducting site surveys and holding training events to prepare for their lead roles during the deployment.

“One of the advantages of being the first ANG C-17 unit to serve as a lead wing is that we have rapidly gained expertise in this new deployment construct,” said Col. Christopher Sigler, 167th AW commander. “Our deployed commanders and supervisors will return to the 167th with valuable experience and insight for future taskings.”

The Air Force’s new deployment construct, Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN), offers a more structured and predictable deployment cycle, with the goal of ensuring long-term sustainable readiness for the high-end fight.

