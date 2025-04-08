Fort Gregg-Adams Defense Community Enclave group meets

A group of Fort Gregg-Adams leaders and community partners met Thursday afternoon at the Quartermaster Museum to discuss and plan for the proposed Defense Community Enclave project, which, when completed will allow direct public access to the on-post museums and, eventually, an indoor aquatic center and the potential for other economic development.



Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski kicked off the meeting giving a summary of project. Colin Romanick, executive director of the Pamplin Historical Park in Dinwiddie, spoke to the group and Kristen Pudlow, the assistant county administrator for Prince George County, led the group through an online survey.



This was the second of five meetings between the military, local community and business leaders which will take place over the next several weeks to culminate in the final planning charrette meeting to happen in late June. The event was hosted by the Capitol Area Regional Military Alliance of Virginia.



The first physical signs of construction will be seen in the next few months, as the installation will be upgrading and moving the existing fence line to allow public access to the area including the museums. It is expected to be complete in mid-June.

