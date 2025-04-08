US Army Conducts Successful Precision Strike Missile Flight Test

Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army successfully conducted a production qualification test of the Precision...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Ames | The U.S. Army successfully conducted a production qualification test of the Precision Strike Missile on April 10, 2025. The test demonstrated the PrSMs ability to launch a missile from a US Army M270A2 launcher and engage a target with precision and lethality. see less | View Image Page

White Sands Missile Range, N.M. - The U.S. Army successfully conducted a production qualification test of the Precision Strike Missile on April 10, 2025. The test demonstrated the PrSMs ability to launch a missile from a US Army M270A2 launcher and engage a target with precision and lethality.

The missile’s performance was nominal for all parameters and demonstrated PrSMs lethality, readiness, and contribution to the enhancement of Army long-range precision fires capabilities.

"This test is another significant milestone for the PrSM program and demonstrates the missile's ability to integrate with the Army’s M270A2 launcher," said Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano, PEO Missiles and Space. "PrSM will give our Soldiers a game-changing capability on the battlefield, allowing them to engage targets at long range with precision and lethality.”

PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System providing greater range and lethality for Army field artillery formations.

This successful test is the latest in a series of milestones for the PrSM program.