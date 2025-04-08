AFSBn-Korea leads AI warehouse management professional development for the future Army

Courtesy Photo | The cutting-edge WATA AI unmanned inventory inspection robot revolutionizes inventory...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The cutting-edge WATA AI unmanned inventory inspection robot revolutionizes inventory management by replacing traditional manual methods with automation efficiency. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea -- Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, commanded by Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, hosted a pivotal leadership professional development event focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence into warehouse management and supply chain optimization at the Central Issue Facility on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 8.



This event, in line with the Army Material Command’s goal to transform sustainment under AMC Line of Effort 5.0, provided an educational opportunity for participants to explore the practical application of AI in Army warehousing operations.



The session featured a demonstration from WATA AI, a local South Korean company specializing in AI-driven warehouse management solutions. The company highlighted cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving inventory productivity, container misloading detection, data collection, and warehouse accountability. Notably, they showcased the use of 3D imaging to create a digital twin of the warehouse, providing live updates as items were removed or placed back on shelves. Additionally, WATA AI demonstrated Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, technology integrated with robots to perform warehouse inventory checks in minutes with 99 percent accuracy, significantly reducing the time and labor required for manual inventory processes.



Another impressive solution involved the use of conventional forklifts equipped with AI and LIDAR detection to quickly and accurately measure the dimensions of any box on a pallet within seconds, improving both speed and accuracy in warehouse operations. The event was attended by senior representatives from various commands and organizations, including Eighth Army, 2nd Infantry Division, AAFES Distribution Center, and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, a major subordinate command of the U.S. Army Futures Command, all keen on learning how AI can enhance logistical capabilities.



The AI solutions presented showcased substantial improvements in inventory management, reducing inefficiencies in inventory accounting, minimizing human error, and ensuring greater accuracy in warehousing operations. These technologies are poised to enable the Army to execute logistics operations at the speed of need, a crucial factor in maintaining readiness and sustaining operational momentum.



“Lt. Col. Brian Thompson’s leadership in coordinating this event underscores the importance of staying ahead of technological advancements and ensuring that the U.S. Army remains adaptable to the changing landscape of logistical operations,” said Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade. “This LPD not only provided valuable insights into the potential of AI in supply chain management but also sparked discussions on how to implement these innovations to improve the Army’s future sustainment and operational capabilities.”



As the Army continues to explore new technologies for modernizing its supply chain systems, opportunities like this LPD serve as critical steps toward building a more efficient, precise, and responsive logistics force—ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.