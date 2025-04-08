Mustang of the Week: SSgt Alexandria Helms

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Helms, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics craftsman, was named Mustang of the Week on April 8, 2025, for her dedication and contributions to the mission.



As an F-16 avionics craftsman, she is responsible for maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing the aircrafts electronic systems. She conducts operational checks and implements upgrades and modifications on the electronic systems. Additionally, she handles the repair of wiring on the aircraft, which consists of 15 miles of wiring distributed across 250 wiring harnesses. She also works on a total of 30 individual avionics systems, all of which are integrated and depend on each other for proper operation.



By maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing the F–16’s electronic systems, her job directly impacts the “Fight Tonight” mission of the 51st Fighter Wing.



“As an F-16 avionics craftsman I am expected to know complex avionics issues and effectively troubleshoot them while teaching other Airmen to make sure sorties happen,” said Helms. “I am responsible for inspecting maintenance repairs that are completed to ensure quality and reliable maintenance is done on the F-16, contributing to mission readiness.”



As a newly promoted non-commissioned officer, Helms oversees the execution of maintenance tasks that affect over 4,000 sorties with 5,000 flight hours. Her exceptional performance did not go unnoticed by her leadership.



“When people say that NCOs are the backbone of the Air Force, Staff Sgt. Helms is the embodiment of everything they mean,” said Master Sgt. Alexander Davis, 36th FGS specialist section chief. “She is one of the best technicians, supervisors, mentors and, most importantly, leaders I have ever had the privilege to work with.”



Her dedication to the mission exemplifies the Air Force’s core values, making her a well-deserved recipient of the Mustang of the Week.

