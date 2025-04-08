NTAG Miami Battles for Bragging Rights

Sailors with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami will represent America’s Navy during a Don’t Give Ruck’s Battle of the Branches obstacle run on the grounds of the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Fla., April 12, 2025.



“If we win we get plaques and medals and if not, we get a great challenge,” said Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Isaac Calo, who serves as a recruiter out of Navy Recruiting Station Port Saint Lucie. “It’s all about the cameradie and having a great time while you push yourself to the finish.”



According to the Don’t Give a Ruck website, their mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans by raising awareness and fundraising to support veterans and their causes. Don’t Give a Ruck hosts The Battle of the Branches–a 20-obstacle, two-mile ruck run open to both civilians and military members, with recruiter teams from each service branch competing for bragging rights. The event is meant to provide an opportunity to experience the armed forces spirit in a fun and competitive way. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m., and participants can engage with local organizations like NTAG Miami throughout the day.



“We get bragging rights,” said Calo. “But it’s also a great opportunity for us to engage with our neighbors and share what our military culture is like. We have a chance to connect with the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students, veterans, and other members of our community, in an informal setting that is also a lot of fun.”



Calo adds that he sees this as a valuable networking opportunity to connect with potential future Sailors.



“They’ll see the camaraderie we share and recognize us as active members of their own community, joining them in this experience and making genuine connections,” said Calo. “We’re regular people, just like them, ready to share our stories and offer insight into what it’s like to serve. It’s a more relaxed setting for conversation—and a great opportunity to build bonds.”



Sailors from NTAG Miami’s Port Saint Lucie office will be on site to answer questions and assist those interested in starting their Navy application process.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Calo said he looks forward to meeting other military members and shares his favorite part of participating in the Battle of the Branches.



“You have others hyping you up and pushing you when you feel like quitting,” said Calo. “But you keep going because they help you push past your limits to get past the finish line.”



