Arctic Warriors Gain New Leader at 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Guardians, Icemen, Fairbanksians, North Poleans, Salchans — thank you for being in attendance today. A ceremony was held in the 168th Wing KC-135 hangar as Maj. Joshua P. Casey assumed command of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and joined the Alaska Air National Guard Arctic Airmen on March 23, 2025. Col. James Hawkes, commander of the 168th Maintenance Group, was the presiding officer over the ceremony



In his official remarks during the assumption of command ceremony, Casey expressed his gratitude and excitement as he stepped into his new role leading the 168 AMXS.



“Special thanks to the 168th Wing for your patience throughout the process and for enabling me to transition from the 354th seamlessly and join a lethal team dedicated to protecting the homeland.”



“A special thank you to the men and women of the 354th Fighter Wing, and specifically the 354th Maintenance Group, for showing up in force to demonstrate the level of support they have for the joint mission on this base.”



He addressed the challenges of maintaining aging aircraft, emphasizing the importance of diligence, pride, and balance.



“While our aircraft are old, and we are fiscally constrained, we must realize our efforts in perfecting our craft provide us a buffer space to continue to support the mission and balance quality of life. Focus your efforts on your profession, well-being, development, growth, relationships with family, peers, troops, friends, and the rest of the Wing.”



He also reflected on the heritage and spirit of the squadron, drawing attention to the unit’s historical patch:



“Shataii Inhaa, which in Athabascan means ‘Follow me.’ This squadron will lead the way. We will hold ourselves to a high standard and find joy in what we do and why it matters.”



Maj. Casey shared a personal story of hearing Alaska’s state song for the first time at a Nanooks game.



“When someone asks what one loves about Alaska, many of us revert to the words of the state song. I believe the uniqueness of the experiences shapes and hardens us as Arctic Warriors.”



In closing, he honored the legacy of the squadron.



“Thank you for what you’ve done since 1986.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.10.2025 Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US Arctic Warriors Gain New Leader at 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, by SMSgt Julie Avey