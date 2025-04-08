U.S. Coast Guard, local agencies strengthen maritime capabilities through NASBLA training partnership

Courtesy Photo | Maritime law enforcement and emergency responders from the Guam Port Authority and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maritime law enforcement and emergency responders from the Guam Port Authority and Guam Fire Department conduct training in Apra Harbor, Guam, as part of the NASBLA Boat Crew Member Course on March 27, 2025. This course, led by the U.S. Coast Guard in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and followed by the Boat Operator for Search and Rescue Course, provided approximately 20 first responders with over 30 classroom hours and 35 underway hours of hands-on instruction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerry Speicher) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — From March 24 to April 4, 2025, maritime law enforcement and emergency responders from the Guam Port Authority and Guam Fire Department participated in two intensive training courses hosted at the Port and by Station Apra Harbor: the NASBLA Boat Crew Member Course (March 24–28) and the Boat Operator for Search and Rescue Course (BOSAR) (March 31–April 4).



These courses, led by the U.S. Coast Guard in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), provided approximately 20 first responders with over 30 classroom hours and 35 underway hours of hands-on instruction.



The training focused on building foundational skills critical for operating in the maritime environment, including boat handling and stability, piloting and navigation, crew efficiency, risk management, and search and rescue (SAR) operations, including towing and salvage.



“This partnership with NASBLA and our local agencies is about creating a common standard that elevates our collective ability to respond on the water,” said Senior Chief Jeremy Jarvis, officer in charge of Station Apra Harbor, who spearheaded the effort. “By training together, we’re not just building skills—we’re building trust and operational synergy that benefits the entire community.”



The U.S. Coast Guard has a long history of collaboration with local agencies in Guam, but Senior Chief Jarvis emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative. “We’ve always worked side by side, but without standardized training, we couldn’t fully leverage each other as force multipliers. This program changes that. It’s a game-changer for safety and effectiveness in our area of responsibility.”



The Port Authority of Guam played a vital role by hosting the training, a contribution Jarvis was quick to acknowledge. “We’re incredibly grateful to the Port for opening their doors to us. Their support made this possible, and it’s a testament to the strength of our partnership.”



The port director and port authority chief attended the certificate presentations during the first and second weeks, respectively, alongside Station Apra Harbor and Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam leadership, celebrating the participants’ achievements.



A surprise highlight came during the first week when the Governor of Guam made an unexpected visit to the certificate ceremony. Her presence underscored the importance of interagency collaboration, and she expressed strong support for the growing network of capable responders. “Seeing the governor stop by was a morale boost for everyone,” Jarvis noted. “Her endorsement of these partnerships sends a clear message: this work matters, and it’s making Guam safer.”



The training empowers local agencies and U.S. Coast Guard crews, with certified U.S. Coast Guard coxswains serving as primary instructors. The result is a more capable partner agency network, stronger interagency rapport, and enhanced readiness to protect lives on the water.



These skills are often applied in local joint searches and will also be tested in an upcoming mass rescue drill with U.S. Navy partners in May. As Jarvis put it, “When we invest in our partners, we’re investing in our mission. This is how we multiply our impact—together.”



